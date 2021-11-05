Last Night in Soho co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns has spoken in a recent interview with IndieWire about the film's twist ending. Last Night in Soho, co-written with director Edgar Wright, centers around Eloise “Ellie” Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer, who mysteriously is able to enter the 1960s in her dreams, where she encounters Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a swinging, young blonde who desires to be a professional singer.

The aforementioned twist had Ellie spending some time in the 1960s nostalgic wonderland, until she realized that things were not what they seemed, as she sees women then had less freedom and power than they may have let on. As Ellie is immersed in this mystery, she tries to pinpoint how the nightmare she entered connects with her present-day London life. It also includes facing a villain of her own.

“That original twist was always there, and that was, for me, the key idea to the female empowerment,” Wilson-Cairns said. “I had never seen a villain like that before. I’d never seen a villain where I don’t agree with what she does, but I empathize with what she does. That was such a crucial element that hooked me in. I think without that twist, I might not have been as interested in the film.”

Nostalgia, Wilson-Cairns said, could have been the real villain, as Ellie’s dream goes from a lovely adventure to a nightmare. For Wilson-Cairns, the nostalgia of the 1960s era can be villainous because of the reality of the rights women didn't have. “I feel nostalgia all the time, and I actually think it’s a really dangerous thing,” she said. “We’re always told about the good old days, and then when you actually investigate, when you use your brain and you look at the ‘good old days,’ you’re like, ‘Wow, okay, we had problems.'”

If there is another twist audiences should look out for, it is a “warning about time-travel” or thinking an era was better than it actually was. “The whole film is essentially a warning to would-be time travelers,” she said. “The whole idea is you give people in the first act what you think they want, or what they think they want, which is a lovely dream, fairy tale, this wonderful story. Then you let reality creep in, then you let horror creep in on top of that, and you push, and push, and push until you’re stuck there for the ride, just like Ellie.”

Last Night in Soho is in theaters now.

