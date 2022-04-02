British psychological horror Last Night in Soho is unlike any other in its graphic depiction of what a woman must endure while trying to succeed in the world — especially in the entertainment industry. The film is a visceral punch that shines a light on what years of abuse and being a man’s object does to a person. Written and directed by Edgar Wright and co-written by screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the film follows the slow rise, and rapid, violent fall of 1960s wannabe-starlet, Sandie, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. In parallel is the intense reality of small-town-girl Eloise “Ellie” Turner, played by Thomasin McKenzie, who dreams of being the next big fashion designer.

Ellie is a modest, positive young lady. Her character serves as a mode for viewers to see the daily obstacles that being a woman brings, even for a fashion designer, rather than, for example, a model or actress. One instance shows Ellie on her way to fashion school in a cab. The cab driver is an older man who gives her creepy looks through the rearview mirror and makes comments about her body. Though this interaction is miniscule in comparison to what’s to come, it sets the tone perfectly. This scene demonstrates how seemingly mundane situations, such as taking a cab ride — an action taken out of necessity — can still become very compromising situations for women. Ellie inadvertently put herself in the hands of this driver, which proved to be very unsettling, very quickly, just because she needed to take a quotidian action.

Image via Focus Features

The first threat Ellie faces when she finally arrives at fashion school in London is her vicious roommate Jocasta. Played by Synnove Karlsen, Jocasta is the classic “mean girl,” and a symbol for how cruel and demonizing women can be to each other. Even more so sometimes in a space where they are supposed to be coming together based on their shared passion for fashion. Ellie is driven out of her dorm after being tormented by Jocasta, and rents a small room in old, unassuming Ms. Collin’s house. Ms. Collins was played by Diana Rigg, who made her last appearance in this film before passing. During Ellie’s first night in her new room, she has an exceptionally vivid dream. She is following a glamorous-looking young woman named Sandie, into a hopping nightclub.

RELATED: ‘Last Night in Soho’ Co-Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Talks About the Film’s Twist Ending: “I’ve Never Seen a Villain Like That Before”

There, Sandie meets Jack, played by Matt Smith. Jack tells Sandie he will manage her and make her into the star she dreams of being. Instead of doing this he manipulates her and pimps her out to his colleagues. This dynamic is a very reflective one of how the entertainment industry operates, even more drastically so in the '60s. Men are the ones in control, and women are forced to play by their rules. It is an extreme, yet unfortunately all too realistic depiction of how women are forced to compromise themselves in the hopes of achieving their goals. Sandie is headstrong and optimistic that her dignity and autonomy will only temporarily lay in Jack’s hands, but that does not end up being the case. Of course, Jack never makes Sandie the singer he promised.

Ellie continues to see Sandie every night in her dreams when she goes to sleep. Following Sandie around, she experiences all of Sandie’s pain second hand. All of Sandie’s experience with dangerous men begin to torment Ellie when she is awake and trying to go about her day. The visions of men abusing Sandie make Ellie riddled with anxiety and paranoia. Her behavior after having witnessed Sandie’s experiences, is such an important element of the film. It shows how women facing abuse in the industry has negative psychological effects on others, especially other women, and not just the woman facing it firsthand.

Image via Focus Features

Wright utilizes his staple film techniques such as bold design, sharp dialogue, and unique tracking camera shots to unravel the deep fear and agony the women in the film face. The emotional horrors transcend the screen as scenes are constantly blurred lines between nightmares and reality.

Prior to the actual release of the film, it was marketed as just another movie about a woman trying to become a star, which is exactly what ends up making it so horrifying. It is a slow burn that recontextualizes the classic trope. The curated beauty of the film draws the viewer in, just as Sandie and Ellie were drawn to their bright dreams, just to be shown that not all that glitters is gold, especially not for women in a man’s world.

Edgar Wright on ‘The Sparks Brothers,’ Using Animation to Help Tell the Story, and Why It’s a Feature and Not a Mini-Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Emma Shapera (4 Articles Published) I'm Emma, a writer for Collider. I am also a multimedia artist and music lover. Check out my book/film review account I run with my friend on Instagram :-) More From Emma Shapera