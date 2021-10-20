October is the season of horror movies and one of the many genre offerings this month is the long awaited release of acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s next film The Last Night in Soho. With the release of this horror film almost one week away, Focus Pictures, Wright, and star Anya Taylor-Joy took to their various social media platforms to promote the music video of their rendition of the classic Petula Clark song “Downtown”.

The video showcases a haunting new glimpse at the tragic mystery at the center of the film. The neon drenched cinematography matches the vocals like a distressingly somber show-tune. Taylor-Joy, very reminiscent of the films first teaser trailer, sings the song in a very eerie way. The slow moving version focuses on her character Sandy who appears to be a 1960s London nightclub performer trying to make it in the big city. We see her interact with Matt Smith’s character as they seemingly show the rise and fall of their relationship with Thomasin McKenzie’s Eloise watching on in her dreams.

While this video presents mostly reused footage from the first two trailers intercut with Taylor-Joy singing in the studio, there are a couple of new sequences shown with a few new dialogue exchanges to go along with it. The most notable of which being a scene where Sandy gets in a fight with Smith’s character. In a very quick moment that is easy to miss, Sandy angrily says, “Jack I don’t want to do this” as she starts walking away. However, Smith’s sinister character pulls at her arm before Sandy’s face changes right before our eyes into Eloise’s face as she shouts, “she said no”.

This subtle sequence plays into the plot of the film which appears to be a ghost story that is a rift on the glorification of nostalgia and our haunting dreams of wanting more. For some reason Eloise in the present day is seeing Sandy from the 60s in her dreams, but this music video reinforces the fact that these might not be visions of the past at all. There could be some kind of time travel involved and the lyrics of the song seem like the perfect match for this twisted nightmare seeking blind fame and attention.

Wright has played in the horror genre before with his critically praised Shaun of the Dead and even his follow up Hot Fuzz has some spookier elements to it. However, this is the first time Wright has fully played in this genre and many fans have been dying to see what he will do with the macabre that comes with a horror film. If this music video and the past trailers are any indication then this is going to be an artful neon soaked night on the town to remember.

You can watch the music video and read the full plot synopsis down below.

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

