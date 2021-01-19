Another ominous image from Edgar Wright's new movie Last Night in Soho has arrived. We're only a few months away from seeing Wright's next big feature and his first movie since 2017's Baby Driver. The lead cast of Last Night in Soho includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith. Additional cast includes legendary Brit actors Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg in one of her last performances. It's been a few weeks since we had some news about Last Night in Soho, with an image of Taylor-Joy covered in red light released via Empire magazine to tease her dramatic storyline.

Empire magazine has debuted yet another new image from Last Night in Soho. This time around, it's McKenzie's turn in the spotlight. The new image shows Eloise (McKenzie), a fashion student living in London who appears to be in trouble. How do we know? Well, the bloody nose and terrified look seem like pretty good indicators. Now, this is the second image we've seen of McKenzie in Last Night in Soho and the second time she's looked completely freaked out. The first image from Wright's new movie — released all the way back in August 2019 when filming wrapped — also showed McKenzie. However, in that image, her character's eye makeup was smudged to such a degree she looked like a frightened raccoon while cowering in what looked like an alleyway or warehouse.

Image via Focus Features

Last Night in Soho will be unlike anything Wright has done previously. Although the director has dabbled in horror via Shaun of the Dead, that movie was also very comedy-forward. Where Last Night in Soho is concerned, horror and thriller elements will combine to tell the story of Eloise, living in present-day London, as she makes a mysterious connection across time and space to Sandy (Taylor-Joy), an up-and-coming singer living in London in the 1960s. Last Night in Soho has long been linked to '60s and '70s thrillers and chillers like Repulsion and Don't Look Now.

With so many new images coming out and a release date on the horizon, it's likely we'll see the first trailer for Last Night in Soho in the next month or two. For now, let this dread-inducing new image from the Wright-directed movie fuel your theories on what this movie is really about.

Last Night in Soho will be released on April 23, 2021. For more, peruse our 2021 release date calendar to find out when you can finally see your most anticipated movies of the year.

