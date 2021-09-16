Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho has just received a new poster that teases the neon-infused setting of the psychological thriller. Starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho is the first thriller in Wright’s impressive career, making the curious project one of the most-anticipated releases of 2021.

The Last Night in Soho trailers have revealed a dangerous time-traveling experience set in 1960s London, where a young woman named Eloise (McKenzie) discovers she can live the life of her idol singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). While there’s little information about the movie’s plot available, official art like the new poster shows a world of glamour that can trap the unaware and turn their lives into a nightmare. Early reactions of the film also underline the many twists and turns of the script, which with Wright’s unique voice, should make Last Night in Soho an unprecedented film experience.

RELATED:‌ 'Last Night in Soho': Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns Explain How They Wrote the Original Thriller

Last Night in Soho is directed by Wright from a screenplay he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film also stars Matt Smith and the late Diana Rigg. Recently Wright revealed Quentin Tarantino inspired Last Night in Soho title by introducing the filmmaker to a song of the same name used in Death Proof.

Last Night in Soho premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival, which prompted Wright to ask viewers not to spoil the movie’s ending on the internet before its commercial release. Finally, after multiple delays, Last Night in Soho premieres on October 29 to make our Halloween more spooky. Check out the new poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Last Night in Soho:

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Every Edgar Wright Movie Ranked: From Sex Bob-Omb to a Fried Slice of Gold

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch 'Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol': Where to Stream the New Mystery-Adventure Series Dan Brown’s beloved hero Robert Langdon is back to solve another dark and deadly conspiracy.

Read Next