A year ago filmmaker Edgar Wright's (Baby Driver) psychological thriller Last Night in Soho premiered in theaters, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. With an original concept written by Wright and adapted to screenplay by 1917's Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the flashy period thriller was well-received by critics and audiences alike for its giallo blend of noir realism and horror, and the practical effects utilized during filming. In honor of the movie's one-year anniversary, Wright released a new clip from filming that displays those practical methods, and the talent and trickery that went into shooting just one of the many hypnotic dance scenes.

Posted to Wright's personal Twitter, the one-minute footage is split into three screens, with the final edited cut from the film displayed at the top. Under the finished scene are two vantage points from either side of the set giving us a birds-eye-view of the sequence being shot below. The jazz number plays in the brightly-lit room among a throng of spectators, which, post-edits, transforms into the Café De Paris, a smoky nightclub from the '60s. The post, which Wright shared with fans as a "Halloween treat" to mark a year since the film's theatrical debut, explains the dance number was a single shot feat.

In the film, Taylor-Joy plays Sandie, a hopeful singer who falls victim to the sinisterly sleazy nightclub owner Jack, played by House of the Dragon's Matt Smith. The film's narrative is cleverly split between two young women, Sandie and Ellie (McKenzie), living decades apart. Between them, they share talent and ambition in competitive worlds, both struggling with the odds stacked against them. Through dreams that give way to nightmares, present-day Ellie is experiencing Sandie's life through her eyes in the 1960s, and in this single-shot choreography Wright shared we get to see some of the sleight-of-actresses magic that went into filming, crediting the "amazing choreography & camerawork," allowing that "[a] scene like this doesn’t work without a great crew working together."

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'Last Night in Soho': An Insightful Psychological Thriller About Women in the Entertainment Industry

The minute-long clip shows Taylor-Joy as the immediate central focus performing her choreographed dance. In the scene she starts out dancing solo, attracting the attention of the club's guests. In the footage we see the "2 witness camera angles" rotating around her to reveal Smith's character joining her on the floor. From behind-the-scenes angles, the camera operators are working overtime to hit their own marks, racing around the actors as they focus on staying in character. Meanwhile, you see the rest of the cast hurrying to their own marks in what looks like well-organized chaos, with Smith and Taylor-Joy oblivious to it all, falling in step with one another in a sultry dance.

As Smith spins Taylor-Joy the audience sees McKenzie appear seamlessly, as the audience watching the film understands she's possessing the memory of Taylor-Joy's character in a way. The transition happens so flawlessly that you have to go back and re-watch the filming multiple times to see McKenzie's takeover. The switch lasts only a matter of seconds before an extra passes across the lens and Taylor-Joy resumes her place in Smith's arms. This short scene is a testament to the artistry of all involved, including the cameramen, the actors, and everyone in between!

Last Night in Soho also features performances by Terence Stamp and Game of Thrones' Diana Rigg, is written, directed, and produced by Wright, and beautifully shot by cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung whose previous work includes 2003's Oldboy and The Handmaiden. Last Night in Soho is currently available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the clip from Wright's Twitter below: