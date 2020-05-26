Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ Release Date Pushed to 2021

Unfortunately we won’t be getting a new Edgar Wright film this year after all. The World’s End and Baby Driver filmmaker confirmed today that due to the COVID-19 shutdown, he was unable to complete his new film Last Night in Soho, and thus Focus Features has shifted its release date from September 25, 2020 to April 23, 2021. That’s a pretty cushy release date, sandwiched between the blockbuster debuts of F9 and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opens May 7th.

And while this release date shift is a bummer (that September date felt perfect for Wright’s “psychological thriller”), I am excited to see an Edgar Wright movie getting such a prestige launchpad just as the Summer 2021 movie season will be about to begin.

Last Night in Soho is an original psychological thriller that Wright co-wrote with Oscar-nominated 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The London-set film’s plot is under wraps, but we do know that the film is partially set in the 1960s and may or may not involve some sort of time travel. Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie lead a cast that also includes Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham.

Wright has also said that the film was influenced by the classic Don’t Look Now, and the film also finds him working with a new cinematographer. While Bill Pope shot The World’s End, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and Baby Driver, Wright worked with Chung-hoon Chung (The Handmaiden, It) on this new feature.

So yes, we have nearly another entire year to wait until we see a new Edgar Wright film, but hopefully this brand-spanking new image will help tide you over: