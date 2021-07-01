All cinema lovers excited to watch Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho will have to be a little more patient, as the movie’s release was pushed back by a week. Unfortunately, this is only the latest shift for Last Night in Soho, which has already changed release dates several times to escape the effects of the pandemic and get some distance from other highly-anticipated premieres.

Last Night in Soho had been scheduled to release on October 22. However, as Denis Villeneuve's Dune was pushed back to the same date, Last Night in Soho decided to create some breathing space by moving closer to Halloween. Last Night in Soho now shares its release with the Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers, which could lead to another shift for one of the two films.

Last Night in Soho is Wright’s first psychological thriller project, enough of a reason for us to be extremely curious to watch it. The movie’s first trailer teases a dangerous time-traveling experience to 1960s London, where a young woman named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) discovers she can live the life of her idol singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). It’s a mysterious story, and with Wright’s unique voice, Last Night in Soho should be an unprecedented film experience.

Before hitting theaters, Last Night in Soho will screen at the 46th Edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, held from September 9 to 18. For all of us unable to attend this year’s TIFF, Last Night in Soho premieres on October 22.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

