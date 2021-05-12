The reveal only shows just how little we know about Edgar Wright's latest.

In a new interview with Empire for Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological horror film Last Night in Soho, Thomasin McKenzie teased that her character has a “sixth sense." The interview also included a new image of McKenzie from Wright's highly anticipated new film.

The new image shows McKenzie’s protagonist Eloise covered in pink light and curiously looking at something outside the frame. According to McKenzie, Eloise has a “kind of a sixth sense.” That means, in McKenzie’s words, that “she can feel things that are on another level that most people can’t see or feel.” McKenzie also talked about the movie itself, claiming that Last Night in Soho is “very unique” and filled with plot twists. McKenzie says, “I love things where you’re reading a script, and you know where it’s going, and then it just goes in a completely different direction.”

RELATED:‌ Edgar Wright on the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Re-Release, His Preferred Ending, and How the Film’s Fandom Grew Over the Last 10 Years

These quotes reflect just how little we know about Last Night in Soho so far. The thin movie summary tells us McKenzie’s Eloise is an English fashion designer who travels back to 1960 to meet her idol, the singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy). This fantastic trip, though, promises to bring some nasty surprises to Eloise, seen bruised and bloodied in previous images. And that’s it. How the story will play with horror themes, and how Wright will put his unique twist to the movie, is something we will apparently only learn when Last Night in Soho hits theaters later this year.

Last Night in Soho will be Wright’s first take at psychological horror. Wright already charted horror territory with his Cornetto Trilogy, which included Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, all of which combined horror tropes with comedy. Last Night in Soho seems to be yet another unique experience in the filmmaker’s prolific career.

After being delayed multiple times, Last Night in Soho is expected to be released on October 29.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Olivia Wilde Casts Thomasin McKenzie as Olympic Gymnast Kerri Strug in Biopic 'Perfect'

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Stillwater' Trailer Reveals Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy's Dramatic Thriller The film recently earned an updated summer release date of July 30.

Read Next