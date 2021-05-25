Focus Features has released the first full trailer for Edgar Wright's new psychological horror movie, Last Night in Soho, as well as a chilling new poster for the upcoming film. The trailer drop follows the recent release of a teaser that premiered during star Anya Taylor-Joy's hosting duties on Saturday Night Live earlier this week and did exactly what it was supposed to: left us waiting with bated breath for this longer look at Wright and Joy's creative collaboration.

From the very first strains of a melancholic cover of Petula Clark's "Downtown" (sung by Taylor-Joy herself), it's clear that Wright is taking us on a journey of time-travel where nothing is as it seems. There's a lot for Thomasin McKenzie's heroine Eloise to take in when she unexpectedly finds herself in the 1960s, from the glitz and the glamour — but it soon becomes apparent that her mysterious connection to Taylor-Joy's character Sandy, a long-time idol, will have much more sinister consequences. "When the past lets you in, the truth will come out" is a fitting tagline for what promises to be a fantastic and unique offering from Wright.

Last Night in Soho marks Wright's first venture into the psychological horror vein; his previous efforts, such as Shaun of the Dead, offered more of a comedic throughline alongside zombie gore and frights. The film was originally slated for release on September 25, 2020, but was delayed to April 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then ultimately pushed back yet again to this fall. The film stars Taylor-Joy, McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen and Margaret Nolan. Wright directs from a script he co-wrote with former Penny Dreadful staff writer and 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Last Night in Soho is currently slated for an October 22 theatrical release. Watch the first full-length trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Last Night in Soho:

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…

