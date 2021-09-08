Director Edgar Wright warns that audiences may not want to know too many of the film's secrets.

Focus Features has released a new trailer for Edgar Wright's upcoming thriller, Last Night in Soho, arriving just days after the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

In a tweet Wednesday, Wright shared the trailer, but suggested that it may feature more details about the plot than some viewers might care to know. "If you are already sold and would prefer to know NOTHING more of the secrets within, then avert your eyes now," the tweet reads. "Otherwise, please enjoy!" This spoiler-averse attitude is consistent with how the Baby Driver writer/director has spoken about the film previously, most notably imploring critics at the film's premiere to avoid sharing too much about the film in their reviews. "Please, if you can, keep the experience intact for future audiences so that what happens in Last Night in Soho, stays in Soho," Wright asked in an Instagram post.

For those who chose to watch the trailer in spite of the warnings, it certainly does reveal a great deal about the film. We meet Thomasin McKenzie's Eloise as she arrives in Soho to study at the London College of Fashion, and hear her prophetically state "if I could live any place and any time, I'd live here, in London. In the '60s." She's quickly swept back in time to inhabit the body of Anya Taylor-Joy's Sandy, a fashionable singer in the mid-'60s. The glitz and glamor quickly fade when Eloise witnesses Sandy's murder, and sets to apprehending her killer in the present day.

Featuring all of Wright's signature style and flair, the trailer ranges from a celebration of London during the swinging sixties to a psychological horror show as its dark realities are brought to light. Along the way, we're constantly reminded of Eloise's connection to Sandy, as mirrors, camera tricks, and eventually, even their hairstyles, blur the lines between them. It's about as dazzling as a trailer could hope to be, but true to Wright's tweet, it also paints a rather full picture of the trajectory of the film. It's certainly worth watching for the uninitiated, but anyone who was probably going to see Wright's next film no matter what might do better to heed his warnings and head into the theater with fresh eyes.

Last Night in Soho will arrive in theaters on October 29. Check out the new trailer and Wright's tweet below.

