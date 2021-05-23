One of the most anticipated films of the year, Edgar Wright’s psychological horror Last Night in Soho, will debut its first trailer on Tuesday, May 25th. Until then, however, we have a trippy teaser featuring stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie to indulge in.

The teaser is just as mysterious and vague as we have come to expect with Wright’s latest venture. We see McKenzie sleeping, seemingly dreaming or imagining Taylor-Joy as she dances and strolls along the neon-soaked streets of 1960’s London. With how frantic these scenes are cut, expect Soho to maintain Wright’s and editor Paul Machliss’s signature style that was made famous in films such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Baby Driver.

This teaser was first released during a commercial break for Taylor-Joy’s hosting stint for Saturday Night Live.While the actual plot is being kept under wraps, we do know some key details that promise a terrifying take on time travel. McKenzie plays Eloise, a fashion student with a “sixth sense” who has a penchant for the styles of the 1960s. Somehow, she keeps traveling back in time and meets Taylor-Joy’s Sandy, an aspiring singer who happens to be Eloise’s idol. While she is initially living her dream, she finds out that the neon lights of London hide something sinister.

Wright co-wrote the original script with 1917 and Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Joining McKenzie and Taylor-Joy are Matt Smith (The Crown), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Terence Stamp (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), and Rita Tushingham (The Pale Horse). The film’s string of COVID-19 related delays has made the mystery surrounding the film’s plot stronger, but secrets will finally be revealed on October 29th. For now, watch the film’s teaser below, and keep your eyes peeled for the first full trailer releasing on Tuesday.

