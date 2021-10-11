Universal Pictures has released the final trailer of Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho before the movie finally hits theaters by the end of this month. Starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho have been kept under absolute secrecy, so any new peek at Wright’s take on horror helps us better understand the intriguing time-travel story.

The new trailer shows us Eloise (McKenzie), a young girl who dreams about being 1960s idol singer Sandy (Taylor-Joy). At first, Eloise’s dreams allow her to live a life of glamour and luxury. However, Eloise soon finds out she’s actually experiencing Sandy’s life and that the singer is supposed to die soon. So now, Eloise must find a way to stop Sandy’s murder, a death that could be her own should she become trapped in her nightmarish trip to the past.

Last Night in Soho is directed by Wright from a screenplay he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film also stars Matt Smith and the late Diana Rigg. Recently, Wright revealed Quentin Tarantino inspired Last Night in Soho title by introducing the filmmaker to a song of the same name used in Death Proof. Wright also released his own official playlist of songs to accompany the film, titled "Edgar Wright's Solo Nights."

Last Night in Soho premiered at the 46th Edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. Early reactions of the film also underlined the many twists and turns of the script, which should make Last Night in Soho with Wright’s unique voice an unprecedented film experience.

To keep the movie’s secrets under wraps, Wright asked journalists and critics not to spoil its ending on the internet before its commercial release, which will finally happen on October 29, after multiple delays. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s Last Night in Soho’s official synopsis:

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…

