The Big Picture Leven Rambin and Jake McLaughlin shine in Last Night on Earth, a gripping tale of survival in a crumbling society.

Shane West (A Walk to Remember) and Dee Wallace (E.T.) round out the cast as curious characters Ramblin and McLaughlin meet on their journey.

Don't miss the heart-pounding exploration of love and survival in Last Night on Earth, in select theaters on May 31.

Collider is excited to exclusively debut the trailer for the highly anticipated apocalyptic thriller Last Night on Earth. Directed by Marcos Efron, the film stars Leven Rambin and Jake McLaughlin as a young couple who flee to the hills of Tennessee to escape the imminent destruction of Earth by asteroids. Their quest for a peaceful, isolated existence is soon shattered as societal collapse catches up with them, turning their refuge into a battleground for survival.

In the trailer for Last Night on Earth, Leven Rambin and Jake McLaughlin deliver compelling performances as the couple grappling with the end of the world. Their tranquil retreat in Tennessee becomes a nightmare when they are forced to confront the chaos and violence of a crumbling society. The film's supporting cast includes Shane West, Dee Wallace, and Sohvi Rodriguez.

Who Are the Stars of 'Last Night on Earth'?

Jake McLaughlin is best known for his role as Ryan Booth in ABC’s Quantico (2015-2018) and as William Tate in NBC’s Believe (2014), produced by J.J. Abrams and Alfonso Cuarón. He made his film debut in In the Valley of Elah (2007) alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Charlize Theron, earning critical recognition. McLaughlin also appeared in Oliver Stone’s Savages (2012) and the sports drama Warrior (2011). Additional credits include roles in fitting titles The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) and Cloverfield (2008).

Leven Rambin, a Texas native, is best known for her roles as Glimmer in The Hunger Games, Athena Bezzerides in True Detective, and Clarisse La Rue in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Rambin’s extensive television work includes All My Children, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and The Path, while her film credits boast titles like The Dirt and The Forever Purge. Upcoming films include You Are Always Here and her feature directorial debut, Alpha/Beta.

Shane West, known for his roles in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Liberty Heights, and A Walk to Remember, brings a veteran's eye to the film as its antagonist. West’s recent work includes the Spanish film La Usurpadors: The Musical, Mid-Century, Escape the Field, and Hulu’s Maneater. He has also made notable television appearances as Bane in Gotham, John Alden in Salem, Michael Bishop in Nikita, and Dr. Ray Barnett in ER. Fans can look forward to his upcoming projects The Queen of Manhattan and The Dirty South.

Last Night on Earth looks set to deliver to audiences a heart-pounding exploration of love and survival against the backdrop of an apocalyptic world. Don’t miss the intense drama and captivating performances when the film releases on May 31 in theaters before landing on demand on July 2. Check out the trailer above.