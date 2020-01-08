‘The Last of the Mohicans’ Series Coming to HBO Max

0

James Fenimore Cooper wrote the novel The Last of the Mohicans in 1826. Then, many films were adapted from the material, including a famous 1920 adaptation from directors Clarence Brown and Maurice Tourneur, and a 1992 version from Michael Mann and star Daniel Day-Lewis. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s coming to the screen again. This time, as an HBO Max television series.

The forthcoming The Last of the Mohicans series promises to be a reworking of the original premise, involving a star-crossed love story amidst the backdrop of the French-Indian War. The script will be co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die, True Detective) and Nick Osborne (Remember Me). Directing the project will be Nicole Kassell, who’s worked on many acclaimed Damon Lindelof projects including Watchmen and The Leftovers. She’s also directed celebrated TV shows like Better Call Saul and Westworld. The Last of the Mohicans was previously being developed as a limited series at FX in 2013, but the project stalled and is no longer moving forward.

HBO Max will be available for consumers starting in May of 2020 for $15 a month. Alongside other forthcoming original series like Grease: Rydell High, Station Eleven, and Made for Love, the service will also feature popular library titles like The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and the no-longer-available-on-Netflix Friends. Plus, for superhero fans, the service will feature every DC movie from the Christopher Reeve-starring Superman on, and a litany of new DC series including Strange Adventures and Green Lantern. With all this stuff coming, including the new Last of the Mohicans series, will HBO Max be the last of your streaming services?

For more HBO Max news, check out the potential Friends reunion, and for all you ’90s kids, this surprising R. L. Stine adaptation. Plus: Are you gonna be able to get the service for free?