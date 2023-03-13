Just when you thought that your perfectly curated SteelBook collection couldn’t get any better, we’re here to tell you that on July 19, 2023, you can put things over the top with Michael Mann’s (Collateral) The Last of the Mohicans when it receives a brand-new makeover. Boasting a fresh look, the metal cover features a shot of Daniel Day-Lewis’ hero Hawkeye with his rifle in hand, darting through a gun-smoked-filled scene on his way to save the day. Below him, we see a battlefield parley between the opposing British and French forces with commanders stepping forward for a conversation to halt the bloodshed.

A tale very loosely inspired by historical events and molded from both the book and film that came before it, The Last of the Mohicans transported audiences to the mid-1700s and the bloody days of the French and Indian War when the recently settled British colonialists and their Native American allies were battling with the French and their Native American allies for the control of the land. In the film, we meet Chingachgook (Russell Means), his son Uncas (Eric Schweig), and Chingachgook’s adopted son Hawkeye (Day-Lewis). Allies of the British forces, the trio are tasked with safely transporting the daughters (Jodhi May, Madeleine Stowe) of Colonel Edmund Munro (Maurice Roëves) back to their father. But, when the girls are taken hostage, Hawkeye, Uncas, and Chingachgook are thrown into the middle of the gunfire and bloodshed on a mission to rescue them.

Since its release in 1992, the movie has been a beloved classic boasting incredible performances by the leading cast and its ensemble as well as a moving screenplay that Mann penned alongside Christopher Crowe (Fear). Building tension and excitement by way of its soundtrack, the heavy and heartfelt moments of the title were made all that more intense with the emotional score penned by Trevor Jones (Labyrinth) and Randy Edelman (Beethoven).

The Steelbook Makeover Will Delight Fans

While owning the revamped SteelBook edition of The Last of the Mohicans is a must for any fan, we’re sorry to say that this copy is another Blu-ray drop meaning that it still hasn’t received a full 4K UHD makeover. But, with a slew of classic titles finally reaching the peak in restorations, we wouldn’t be surprised if Mann’s war-torn love story was queuing up for its spot. You can check out the cover art of the new SteelBook, which arrives on July 19, below: