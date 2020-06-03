‘The Last of Us Part II’ Extended Commercial Puts Ellie in a Tough Spot

It’s going to be a rough road for Ellie in The Last of Us Part II. That much has been clear since Naughty Dog started promoting the sequel story to its hit 2013 title, but today, a new extended commercial teases just a bit about how difficult our protagonist’s journey is really going to be.

The new video, which is basically either a stylized cinematic meant only for the purpose of the trailer or is actually a cutscene from the game itself, doesn’t show gameplay, but it does show what Ellie’s up against. Not only is she dealing with a traumatic and personal event in the presumably near past, she’s battling for survival against human and infected enemies alike in a world that’s trying to kill her at every step. It’s anxiety-inducing, as the game itself certainly will be, so how that’s received by gamers out there remains to be seen.

As we wait for the June 19th release of The Last of Us Part II, be sure to keep an eye out for our review coverage in the days and weeks ahead. And in the meantime, you can check out our take on the leaks and the bigger problem surrounding them and participate in the conversation of whether this is the wrong time or the perfect time to release this game, or you can dig into the game itself with the recently released story trailer and in-depth exploration of the gameplay mechanics.

Check out the new ad below: