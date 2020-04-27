‘The Last of Us Part 2’: New Release Date Announced Amidst Controversy

One way to deal with some negative press, say, for Naughty Dog’s massive spoiler leak for The Last of Us Part II, is to announce that, yes, the sequel is very much on the way and it’ll be here sooner than expected. Less than two months away, in fact. And the Sony release comes with another highly anticipated title that’s making its own original debut.

Here’s how the summer season is shaping up for the new releases:

The Last of Us Part II – June 19

Ghost of Tsushima – July 17

Here’s how Hermen Hulst, Head of Worldwide Studios, SIE, shared the news on the PlayStation Blog:

As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and confront a world changed by COVID-19, we find ourselves having to adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. Amidst some disruptions to our working styles, we wanted to provide an update to PlayStation gamers who are eager to learn when our next exclusive titles will arrive to PlayStation 4. I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months. And finally, I want to thank the PlayStation Community for their continuous support and patience.

As for Ghost of Tsushima, look for that title on July 17th. Here’s what Sucker Punch Productions had to say about the release: