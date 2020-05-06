‘The Last of Us Part 2’ Story Trailer Wishes Things Were Different But They Ain’t

Hopefully the rough road for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will start to smooth out a bit once the game actually arrives this June 19th, but things are still a little sketchy at the moment. A brand new story trailer debuted today to confirm what pretty much everyone expected: Ellie will go off on her own revenge-tinted adventure in the sequel as the world around her becomes increasingly violent and lawless. What I didn’t expect was just how stab-happy the devs behind the scenes seem to be, defaulting to throat-slitting as a means of both dispatching enemies and threatening our heroes. Sounds fun, yeah?

Equally fun for some folks is smashing that down-vote on a new video from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. The YouTube message is meant as an update and a “Thank you!” to positive and patient fans, but the ratio is clearly not in Druckmann or Naughty Dog’s favor. Perhaps it’s because Sony and the game studio have not really addressed the massive leaks of the sequel, once rumored to be from a disgruntled employee and now spun as the result of hackers. Instead, they seem eager to ignore it, sweep it under the rug, and usher gamers toward that pre-order button as the release date gets closer and closer. This story will get more interesting in retrospect once the dust settles, though it remains to be seen how the game itself is received once people actually get their hands on it. Stay tuned.

First up, here’s the new trailer for The Last of Us Part II:

Watch the all-new story trailer for The Last of Us Part II launching on June 19, 2020. After a vicious and violent event disrupts the relative peace that Ellie has found in Jackson, she sets out to bring justice to those responsible. As she hunts them down one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions. Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs

And here’s Druckmann’s follow-up message which, under normal circumstances–ie no global pandemics nor catastrophic leaks of the IP–would be a nice if a bit bland personal note to the fans. Instead, as both PlayStation and NaughtyDog lock down their YouTube comments for fear of the negativity impacting customer perception and sales, it just feels like the team is largely ignoring the elephant in the room. Make of this message what you will: