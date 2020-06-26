‘The Last of Us Part II’ Tops 4 Million Copies Sold, and That’s a Lot!

For the next five seconds, think about how many people you know. Five, four, three, two, time’s up! How many could you come up with? Seven, or maybe nine hundred? Neither of those very good numbers come even close to touching the number of copies The Last of Us Part II has sold. That very good number? Over 4 million! Holy fungal zombies!

Naughty Dog and Sony have delivered another blockbuster in their third-person action-adventure sequel; no small feat given how polarizing, emotionally devastating, and unprecedentedly uncompromising the game is (can you imagine Michael Haneke’s‘s Funny Games doing Avengers: Endgame numbers?). The game, released just days ago on June 19, 2020, is so successful it’s already become Sony’s fastest selling first-party PS4 exclusive.

Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s vice president and architect of TLOU2 alongside Halley Gross, gave this celebratory statement:

We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar. The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.

As a person who appreciates “accurate renderings of musical instruments in media” more than most, I can’t begin to tell you the passion I felt over Ellie’s guitar playing being animated so impeccably. 4 million more copies!

