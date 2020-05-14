Go Inside the Story of ‘The Last of Us Part II’ with New Video

The Last of Us: Part II is surging ahead towards its release date, come Hell or high water. The Naughty Dog sequel, and the creative team behind it, have largely sidestepped the massive leaks that occurred earlier this year. Instead, it’s business as usual. The marketing department announced the highly anticipated game’s release date and new story trailer like clockwork, and now, a new video is here to delve deeper into the story itself.

As expected, the narrative of The Last of Us Part II will be driven by revenge. So even though the world has reclaimed some sense of civility, despite the need for hired killers keeping citizens safe from the many menaces that lurk in the shadows, the plot here is less about survival and more about vengeance. Shocking. You can hear it from the creative team themselves, including director Neil Druckmann, co-game director Anthony Newman, and narrative lead Halley Gross. See how the story plays out when the game arrives on June 19th, but in the meantime…

Check out the new video below, and keep checking in each Thursday over the next few weeks for new content from Naughty Dog:

Take a look inside the story of The Last of Us Part II. Hear from the team at Naughty Dog as they discuss how they approached developing the narrative and share new insights about the events and themes of Ellie’s story. The Last of Us Part II launches on June 19th, 2020 for the PlayStation 4 system. Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, Use of Drugs

And here’s the official synopsis: