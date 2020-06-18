‘The Last of Us: Part II’ Trophies Revealed: Here’s What You’ll Need to Achieve Platinum

[Editor’s note: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us: Part II.]

Calling all trophy hunters and achievement hounds, the trophy list for Naughty Dog’s highly anticipated sequel The Last of Us: Part II is now available. Mostly. (We’ve got one hidden trophy left, but we’ll sort that out as soon as we’re able; probably something Difficulty-related since we’ve only beaten the game on Baby Mode.) The good news is that most of them seem pretty achievable simply from playing the game, and there aren’t that many of them. The bad news, relatively, is that it’ll probably take you two playthroughs to get all the trophies and snag that Platinum.

We’ve got the full list for you below, but it begs an additional spoiler warning. Most of the achievements are either collection or upgrade-related, but some of those very achievements are also a bit spoilery regarding the plot. You can read my entire spoiler review here if that sort of thing doesn’t bother you, or for a more general review, take a look here. Our first playthrough netted nearly a third of these trophies, but even a relatively exhaustive first run didn’t nearly attain enough resources to max out either the player skills or the weapon upgrades. Looks like ya boy’s going back for Round 2!

Here’s a look at all of the trophies we’ve discovered so far: