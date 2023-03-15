Season 1 of HBO’s The Last of Us recently aired its Season 1 finale episode, concluding the freshman season's enjoyable and heartbreaking run. With the end of the first season, audiences get the chance to wind down and look back at some of the performances put out and that is exactly what The Last of Us alum, Ashley Johnson, did. Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the games, has spoken highly of Bella Ramsey's performance. While Ramsey had not been viewed by some as being a good fit for the role initally, the actor has gone on to deliver stellar performances that impressed Johnson who had also been praised for their work with the video game character.

In the show’s adrenaline-fueled and dramatic finale, audiences got to see Johnson star as Ellie’s mother, a role that sort to offer an explanation for Ellie’s immunity. In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, the actress spoke about Ramsey taking up the role of Ellie and how impressive it has been, "[b]ecause of the depth and talent that Bella has. I feel like she's elevated it. I feel like she's brought so much more to Ellie than we were able to do in the game," Johnson said. "I feel like there have been so many moments and scenes where Ellie has been able to say things that I feel like I never got to, where she's been able to stand up for herself and stand up to Joel or stand up to anybody around her," she continues. "It's cathartic. It makes me so happy to sort of see this character grow even more and have more of a say in her own life in a way."

Johnson had previously revealed that she had cried “projectile tears” when she was offered the role of Anna by co-showrunner, Neil Druckmann. Now the franchise alum has spoken of a link shared between both ac because of their shared love of the character Ellie.

"I don't feel like anybody else could have done this part. I finally watched the last episode and she's so fucking good. She absolutely blows me away. It's gonna sound so weird – I feel so proud of her. I feel a connection to her, I think because we both love this character. And I think there's so much of her that already is Ellie… I feel a massive connection to Bella and I am so blown away by what she's done. What an incredible actor."

Season 2 Will Push Ellie Even Further Emotionally

So far, many would agree that Ramsey has done a brilliant job of performing Ellie. However, as we look forward to future seasons based on The Last of Us Part II, it will be interesting to see how it goes given that the story could likely stretch Ellie further than we have currently seen. In the meantime, audiences who want to revisit the journey so far can lay their hands on the show as it comes to Blu-ray and digital this summer. The Last of Us is available to stream in full on HBO Max.