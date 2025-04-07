It is almost here, yes! The second season of The Last of Us will arrive soon on HBO and there are new stories to explore. When the show returns, Season 2 will be adapting the events in the latest installment of the game for television. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel's (Pedro Pascal) lives, as covered in the events from the 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part II, will be the focus. Showrunner Craig Mazin has revealed that beyond this adaptation, he doesn't see himself remaining with the show should the plan delve into an expansion into spinoffs.

Mazin is a bonafide fan and lover of The Last of Us franchise, and alongside show co-creator/co-showrunner Neil Druckmann, the pair have been able to adapt the Naughty Dog and PlayStation's beloved game into a noteworthy television series. However, despite his love for the franchise, Mazin reveals that this will be his last rodeo within the franchise "a writer and showrunner," as he expects to move on from the world once the second game is fully adapted. Speaking to Variety, Mazin notes that even if Druckmann were to develop a third game, this is where his journey ends.

While noting that the franchise has the potential to span successful spinoffs, using HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as examples. Mazin reveals it won't be enough to bring him back in. His comments read:

"As far as additional source material, as a fan of The Last of Us, if Neil has more games, I would love it. For me, as a writer and showrunner, this is my Last of Us. So this will be the last of my Last of Us, covering the events of the first and second game. I think there’s always a world where you could see additional material, like the way House of the Dragon has thrived after the conclusion of Game of Thrones. And I could certainly see myself being somebody that the people making that show, they pick up the phone and call me and say, "How did you do this? Or what do you think about this?" But it won’t be mine to do. Somebody else will be handling that."

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Complex Relationships

The Last of Us Season 2 finally premieres, the show will take a five-year jump, further exploring the character dynamic between its two main characters while showcasing how Joel and Ellie have grown apart in that time. The upcoming season will get more dangerous for everyone involved in this virus-infested show even as the emotional rift between Joel and Ellie becomes clearer and more pressing. Besides bringing back the aforementioned main characters, Season 2 will see the return of Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. A new season often means new characters to love, hate or feel indifferent towards, and joining the cast this season are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabel Merced as Dina, along with Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright among others.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on April 13 on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the show.