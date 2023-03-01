Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 7 of The Last of Us.Episode 7 of The Last Of Us finally shows us how Ellie (Bella Ramsey) got infected. The episode, titled “Left Behind” after the DLC it was based on, follows Ellie on her last “normal” day. Her best friend, Riley (Storm Reid), left the FEDRA academy to join the Fireflies and has come back to Ellie for one final night with her best friend before she’s made to leave the city. The DLC was originally released on Valentine’s Day in 2014, and it was a fitting date given the story’s focus on the budding romance between Ellie and Riley. The episode presents this one-off date in a flashback, dedicating the majority of this episode to showing us their outing and its inevitable aftermath. “Left Behind” already packed a punch as a DLC but within the context of HBO’s The Last Of Us it feels made to deliberately parallel and juxtapose the other love-story-focused episode of the show: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank’s (Murray Bartlett).

Romance Is Rare In The Last Of Us

Romance is the least explored kind of love in The Last Of Us but when the story does deign to focus on it, the consequences are devastating. Aside from the couple this article centers on, the only other prevalent romantic relationship was between Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley). The changes made to Bill and Frank’s tragic story have been talked about and praised at length. Taking the initially understated and depressing story of Bill and Frank’s love falling apart and transforming it into a beautiful slow-burn romance was an inspired decision. Every corner of the world of The Last Of Us is filled with tragedy and rather than pilling onto that, Episode 3 sought to showcase Bill and Frank’s love thriving in spite of the odds. They are afforded the rare gift of getting to live and love on their own terms. The changes made to their story not only made their own short time on screen more impactful but also helped to lend new weight to parts of the story that come after, particularly in regard to the main another relevant and notably queer romance storyline of the show.

While Bill and Frank’s fates could be played with a bit and were made to be all the more impactful for it, Ellie and Riley didn’t have much wiggle room. Ellie’s last night with Riley isn’t just a significant moment for her because she gets to kiss her crush but because it is the essential catalyst for the story of The Last Of Us to take place at all. Had Riley not convinced Ellie to sneak out, had Riley not been assigned to a different QZ, had they not been so entranced by their fun and by each other, we have no idea if Ellie would have been bitten at all. Her immunity may never have gotten exposed. But it did. And it all starts with an ill-fated romance between two lonely girls.

A Star-Crossed First Love

Ellie and Riley exist in contrast to Bill and Frank. They are young, they’re girls, and they both believe (to a certain extent) in the value of society whether that be with FEDRA or the Fireflies. They’re full of ideas and ideologies but too young and too powerless to truly do anything with them. What they do have is each other. Despite not having families and living like military recruits Ellie and Riley had each other and that love eventually bloomed into romantic feelings. We can see it immediately in Ellie’s lingering stares, the way Riley tries to show off for her, how Riley is constantly touching Ellie, and even Ellie’s startled reaction to Riley imagining what she’d look like in lingerie, all set this innocent, tentative romantic tone. Their hesitation doesn’t come from the same place of fear and paranoia we saw in Bill and Frank. Instead, it’s the fear of change and rejection. That these feelings they have are new and unsure and that both girls are afraid the other doesn’t reciprocate. We can imagine a future for them that’s so much more but that one night is all they have. A carousel ride, a trip to the arcade, a carefree dance, and a chance kiss between the girls are all the romance they really get to have.

And they almost could have been more. They almost could have had more time and figured out what came next together. All it took was a dance and a kiss to convince Riley to stay and to convince Ellie she’d do anything to keep her there. But before they can even start thinking of their next move, reality comes for them. Their date, their fun, and their indulgence in being carefree kids lured out the infected that would spell their doom. One infected in the wrong place at the wrong time sentences both of them to their deaths, and it’s only through a truly twisted turn of fate that Ellie doesn’t succumb to the virus with Riley.

Ellie and Riley Have Their Romance Cut Short

Where Bill and Frank get to part in peace and together, Ellie and Riley have a much more devastating fate. Rather than a culmination of plentiful life, it’s a rage-inducing realization of a life cut short. Ellie and Riley don’t even get 5 minutes to feel the bliss of their mutual feelings before the world comes crashing down around them. They kiss and the world ends. Ellie is understandably drowning in anger at the unfairness of it all while Riley tries to resign herself to their fate. You can feel how much has been ripped away from these girls in just a few minutes, their whole future finally starting to take form in front of them only for it to be rendered meaningless. Their lives, their love, are cut devastatingly short. It’s tragic in an entirely different way from Bill and Frank. The bittersweetness of their quiet mutual departure stands in harsh contrast to the swift violent end of Ellie and Riley. And even still, the girls are denied the luxury Bill and Frank had of being able to part together. Riley proposes that they, “Be all poetic… and lose our minds together,” and Ellie wants this as well. She wants this Shakespearean, star-crossed ending but is denied it by her own body.

Ultimately, what we see through these two drastically different couples are the extremes at which love can exist in the world of The Last Of Us. Some, rarely, are allowed to flourish, thrive, and even reach a conclusion not dictated by the apocalyptic nature of the world they occupy. Others, less rare, are cut off without warning. Love is fragile. It can be ripped away at any moment and in a world overrun by zombies and paranoia, those fragile loves are even more likely to shatter under the pressures of reality. The Last Of Us manages to juxtapose these two extraordinary romances with each other to truly show both extremes of romance that can exist in this world. Both stories are tragic but in completely different ways. Bill and Frank get the bittersweet sendoff of a life spent together and Ellie and Riley are a love story cut off before it can even truly start. They show the ephemeral nature of life and love, encouraging Ellie (and by proxy the audience) to hold tightly to those they care about. The Last Of Us is, in many ways, a story about love whether that be familial, friendly, romantic, or anywhere in between but through Ellie and Riley as well as Bill and Frank we see the devastating, life-changing influence of romance at its most extreme.

