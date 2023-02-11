Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.We’re just about halfway through the first season of HBO’s The Last of Us, and it has been an emotional journey. From the heartbreaking opening scene in Episode 1 to Bill and Frank’s wonderful love story, the series has enamored us with its masterful storytelling. What makes it so unique is that the series fully embraces the source material and gives fans the Easter eggs and references that remind them of why they fell in love with the story in the first place — and this latest episode is no different. We will be looking at the best Easter eggs and references in Episode 5 of The Last of Us.

Secret Tunnels

Image via Naughty Dog

Henry knows that the way to escape is through the underground tunnels. This network was once a safe haven created by a man named Ish. As a way to avoid F.E.D.R.A. and hunters, Ish believed the safest place to stay was underground. Here, he and his small group of friends could guard the entrance points and use the tunnels as a labyrinth to escape when needed. The HBO series takes the Ish storyline and tunnels and uses them as the giant set piece we see at the end. The paintings and rules on the wall are identical to the video game. Unfortunately, they weren’t safe forever, and ultimately, most of the people underground got infected by the cordyceps virus.

Savage Starlight

Image via Naughty Dog

Savage Starlight is an in-universe comic book character that both Ellie and Sam love. In 2186 Dr. Daniela Star discovers the ability to travel faster than the speed of light, leading to many of her space adventures as Savage Starlight. In The Last of Us Part I, the Savage Starlight comic books are collectibles that players would have to search for in the Pittsburgh chapter, where we’re introduced to Sam and Henry. In both the series and video game, Ellie and Sam bond over their love of the fictional hero and take to heart her motto, “Endure and Survive” — which is the title of this week’s episode.

The Sniper

Image via Naughty Dog

Kathleen and her rebels might not have been in the original games, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get fun references from them. During the Pittsburgh portion of The Last of Us Part I, Joel, Ellie, Henry, and Sam are almost home free until they encounter a deadly sniper as they make their way down the street. The location and house are almost identical in the show, which still leads to Joel having to sneak into the house before taking down the gunman. The showrunners connected the sniper and rebel storylines seamlessly, but players will still have nightmares about dying during this segment.

It's a Freakin' Bloater!

Image via Naughty Dog

In The Last of Us, there are multiple types of infected. Throughout the show, we’ve seen Runners (zombie-esque appearance), Stalkers (fungal growth around their head area), Clickers (extremely disfigured that need echo-location to function), and now we meet the Bloater.

The Bloater is one of the most dangerous forms of the infected. It is the largest of the bunch and is virtually unkillable. Players first encounter a Bloater outside Bill’s town, where he has to save you. The series merged it into the rebels, Ish, and sniper portion to make it even more chaotic, and it’s incredible. We see The Bloater kill Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry (Jeffrey Pierce), by ripping his head clean off his shoulders. This is one of the many stomach-turning death animations if you fail to kill the Bloater in The Last of Us games.

Sam and Henry’s Fate

Image via HBO

The story of Henry and Sam had a few changes throughout the series, but their tragic deaths remain unchanged. Sam still gets infected after the encounter with the sniper. He and Ellie have the same conversation, and it’s practically word-for-word (now in writing rather than speech), and Henry still has to shoot his brother to protect Ellie. The shocking moment where Henry turns the gun on himself is even more tragic in the series.

