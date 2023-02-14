Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.HBO’s The Last of Us is nothing if not tense, and in the series’ first episodes, we’ve come to expect heart-racing moments, whether we’re watching a fast-paced action sequence with the protagonists or a more isolated episode with entirely new characters. Episode 5 introduced us to yet another new kind of pacing and perspective through two new characters and how they communicate with each other. In helping viewers to give the new characters a more intense level of focus, The Last of Us added more tenseness to already tense moments.

The end of Episode 4 introduced us to Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard), though viewers’ first encounter with them was brief, and hardly a good example of who these characters really are. In the final scene of Episode 4, we see that Henry has a gun to Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) head, and Sam puts his finger to his lips to tell Ellie and Joel (Pedro Pascal) to stay quiet as the episode abruptly ends. While this was clearly meant to be a warning as Henry and Sam threaten their hostages, it also foreshadowed a major theme of the episode that would follow: staying quiet. The beginning of Episode 5 flips things around, showing us the lead-up to the previous episode’s final scene from Henry and Sam’s perspective. This gave background to whom these characters are. One of the first major details about the characters that the audience can establish is that Sam is Deaf and that he and Henry sign to each other.

Episode 5 Starts With Chaos and Gives Way to Silence

Episode 5 opens with loud, angry protests, yells for freedom, and calls for the downfall of FEDRA as fireworks go off and flames roar as people are beaten and shot. The scene then cuts to Henry, putting his finger to his lips just as Sam did in the previous episode. This time, Henry is urging Sam to stay silent as they hide from the members of the resistance passing by in a tank, dragging a corpse with knives sticking out of it behind. Henry begins signing to Sam, telling him to focus on him as they travel the final two blocks to their destination. At this point, it’s unclear whether the two always speak in sign language to each other, or whether it’s just something they’ve picked up in order to communicate while they’re on the run. Either way, though, their sign language conversation in an alleyway gives way to silence as the folks they’re hiding from move out of earshot.

This episode starts off particularly loud and chaotic, which makes the transition into quiet moments that require focus on sign language and subtitles particularly jarring and unexpected. As scenes with Henry and Sam are interspersed with other plotlines, like Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) on her quest to find Henry, the scenes in which Henry and Sam are communicating to each other in silence always draw viewers’ attention back to what was transpiring in a unique way.

Moments in which Henry and Sam sign to each other in this episode occur amidst either silence or the series' now familiar gentle, simple score. The absence of spoken dialogue forces viewers to give a new kind of focus to these recently introduced characters. Not only does this give viewers the opportunity to get to know and empathize with these characters more quickly than what might be typical, but it also makes the audience uniquely prepared for the inevitable action and horror. We all knew the moments of life or death panic were coming, as they do in most episodes. Yet, this time, we were already particularly focused and especially synced up with the characters – sort of the way that your other senses are heightened when one is taken away. When the action does begin and Henry, Sam, and Ellie run and hide from Kathleen and her followers, their silence transforms from being a necessity to being a means of self-preservation. A scene where now-beloved characters are feet away from the woman looking to kill them would keep the audience on edge, no matter what. Yet, the way this plays into the episode's unique use of sound is even more anxiety-inducing for viewers.

Sam and Ellie's Quiet Conversation Is Also a Pivotal Moment

Over the course of the episode, Sam and Ellie become fast friends with the help of both of their respective desires for someone to talk to and laugh with and Sam's notepad, which allows them to communicate freely despite Ellie not knowing how to speak via sign language. The scene that takes place between Sam and Ellie directly following their run-in with Kathleen and a swarm of infected people is a pivotal moment for the series, as a whole. Sam shows Ellie that he's been infected, and for the first time, Ellie admits that she can use her blood to help folks in Sam's position. She also attempts, for the first time in the series, to use her blood to heal someone.

Since the main plot of The Last of Us currently focuses on protecting and transporting Ellie due to her unique reaction to the infection, her admission that she may be able to cure others of the infection is a groundbreaking moment, not just for the episode and Ellie's relationship with Sam, but also for the entire series. It's noteworthy that this moment takes place in another scene where the characters are communicating in silence. Once again, this quiet scene keeps us laser-focused. The words are being written out, instead of signed with subtitles or spoken verbally. As a result, the pace is slower, and as viewers, we're on the edge of our seats watching the vital information getting revealed and Ellie and Sam's relationship with their only friend their age growing much deeper.

As the scenes in this episode with communication sans speaking all seem to do, this scene sets the audience up for a particular shock when the sound and action enter. In this case, it's when Sam turns against Ellie and attacks her. The impact of these quiet moments isn't just about the attention we pay when we need to read the dialogue. It's also about how ready we are for the intense moments that always follow. Between the unique, heart-wrenching format of Episode 3 and the effect of Sam's modes of communication on Episode 5's dialogue, it's clear that The Last of Us is eager to try new things to keep us uniquely immersed in these characters' plights. While Sam and how he communicates won't appear in the episodes ahead, it will be interesting to see if the different ways that this series asks us to pay attention will.

