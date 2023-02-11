Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.

What is it that you do when faced with the end with every step that you take? Even when treading carefully, you never know what lies beneath you that you may accidentally awaken. The repeated mantra in The Last of Us thus far has been to “endure and survive,” which is also the title of this fifth episode, but is this enough when the world itself can swallow you whole? Whether it is in the initial onslaught of death or the despair that follows, existence is not easy in this world. In the episode that aired tonight, we saw this play out in a petrifying fashion. Even as the prior one had introduced us to Melanie Lynskey’s menacing Kathleen who made an immediate impression and continued to do so throughout this one, a greater threat was looming that none of them were fully prepared for. Specifically, it was a swarm of infected that broke free from the ground and consumed everything in their path. It was a sequence that had been seen in the trailer for the episode, but this provided only a small sense of the frenetic brutality to come. Seeing it play out in all its gruesome glory, it became something else to behold that continued the trend of the show’s best elements being the ones that expand beyond its source material. Playing out in the dark of night, it is a grim scene that marks a real high point in a series that has already surpassed any and all expectations.

It starts as a more close mimicking of the moment from the game where Joel (Pedro Pascal) took down a sniper that was threatening not only Ellie (Bella Ramsey) but their new friends Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard) with whom they were escaping the confines of Kansas City. They had grown closer as they braved the unknowns of underground tunnels to get out, unaware the true danger would come to them on the surface. Even as Joel manages to succeed in taking out the sniper, Kathleen arrives immediately after with an armed force that he would not be able to fend off. Just when all seems lost, with Lynskey giving a magnificent monologue before her character intends to kill all of them, we hear a small rumbling that begins to grow louder. Caused by an exploded vehicle that had crashed into a vacant nearby building after Joel shot its driver, it is the exact thing that Kathleen had been warned about but had overlooked in pursuit of revenge. Though she didn’t know it, it was her arrogance that became the architect of her own destruction. Silence takes hold of the gathered group as they turn their attention to whatever is making that ominous sound. Though most of them are armed to the teeth, it is not enough to stop the onslaught that follows.

The swarm of infected that bursts right out into the midst of her group is unrelenting. Their screams even begin to drown out the gunfire of the already doomed fighters just trying to survive for one more second. The sound itself conveys this terror as each person that is taken down is marked by their absence and the growing dominance of the reanimated being all that is left standing. In addition to the great sound editing, the way everything is spliced together never gives us even a moment of respite from the bloodbath. This is initially captured with an uninterrupted shot of the infected flowing out of the hole as if they were a flood that will wash everyone and everything away. It then cuts to a wide to provide us with the perspective that Joel has to see all the horror quickly unfolding. Rapid cuts then show the details of this futile fight while never losing sight of Ellie, Henry, and Sam caught right in the middle of it.

What could have been a bit clunky to have crack shot Joel taking out infected in proximity to the trio, you go with it because of how well-choreographed and staged everything else is. Even as it is complete chaos from which there is no escape, it doesn’t rely on shaky cameras to give this impression or fall into being scattered. Instead, it all flows together even as everything is falling apart. Though this craft is something you don’t notice while watching, this is precisely the point as it immerses you in the experience with a precision that deepens the dread. No cut is wasted, and no camera moves without purpose as you plunge right into the heart of the peril.

The Terror Comes From the Filming and Production of the Episode

The special effects of the infected are impressive, but it is also the way in which the scene is constructed that makes it all work. There is a coherence to this sequence as it focuses on all the main characters in a manner that only plays up the mayhem. A moment where Ellie catches sight of a vehicle that she can hide in relies on only a quick look that then cuts to Joel who understands what she is going for. Is it rather incredible that he is able to see this so clearly from afar? Absolutely, but you go with it because of the episode’s understanding of how to tell small stories within the larger one playing out. The fighting is defined by disarray, but we also get to experience dynamic little moments in the middle of it all that convey even more of the scope of what is happening. Just as Ellie manages to go hide out in the vehicle, Kathleen and her right hand-man Perry (Jeffrey Pierce) are scrambling to find a way out.

The duo remains desperate to survive, and we feel that in a panicked way the camera surveys the carnage that they are backing away from. When it settles on a bloater that emerges into the fray, the scene even precedes it with a disruptive yet unsettling use of slow motion to give us a moment more as the recognition sinks in on face of the usually calm Perry. He goes from barking orders to try to rally those under his command to turn the tide only to quickly realize he isn’t going to make it out of here alive. He knows this is the end of the road for his story.

His subsequent sacrifice passes in a heartbeat as his head is ripped from his body while Kathleen flees without looking back. While all this is going on, we get a darkly delightful scene inside the vehicle where Ellie is hiding as an acrobatic infected child makes its way in and tries to grab hold of her. When she breaks free, another quick cut sees her catch sight of Sam and Henry trapped under a nearby vehicle. The score continues to pulsate and grow all the more urgent, melding with this perfectly as she rushes over to save them. When the three then run away, they get confronted one more time by Kathleen who squanders the chance that Perry gave her to survive to try to settle the score one more time. This will be the last we see of her as she again fails to see the danger coming up right behind her. The same infected that attacked Ellie in the vehicle leaps onto Kathleen, brutally beating her before taking a bite from her writhing body. As the protagonists then escape, the rest of the infected make their way to the city that has now been left vulnerable and is unaware of what is bearing down on them.

Episode 5 of The Last of Us Proves There Is No Escape From Chaos

The sounds of the infected screaming that echo through the darkness are then abruptly silenced by a decisive cut to the quiet of a nearby motel that Joel, Ellie, Henry, and Sam have hidden out in. There is no gentle descent as it instead captures the feeling of being fearful for your life with adrenaline coursing through your veins to just suddenly hoping to be okay. Life, for all the ways we imagine it to be predictable and comprehensible, is defined by sudden bursts of unexpected chaos that can suddenly drop off as soon as they start. As we then see the devastating aftermath of what unfolded take hold of young Sam and then Henry, it is a reminder of what this scene is meant to convey. No matter how much you may think yourself to be able to survive a scenario like this, it is only by a great degree of luck that anyone manages to come out on the other side in one piece. The toll this takes on Ellie, who we have seen keep her sense of humor through most of their previous encounters, is felt in the silence as she walks ahead the next day without any sort of quip that we have come to expect.

That is the power that this sequence holds. Sure, it is largely defined by a spectacle that is thrilling when watching from the place of a detached observer. But it also remains the most terrifying yet, never blinking in the face of the brutality that defines this world. More than any other thus far, it is these series of moments that serve as a testament to the value of craft as it authentically raises the stakes for what is ahead by showing how, even when you think you are in control like Kathleen did, death and destruction is only always one misstep away.

