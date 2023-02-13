Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.Whether organic or man-made, the world of The Last of Us is full of terrifying entities that any of us would dread to know in real life. First, there are, of course, the infected: aggressive, dangerous, and connected to one another through a fungal hive mind that thinks of nothing but its own reproduction. Then, there is FEDRA, or the Federal Disaster Response Administration, the institutional form of a dictatorial regime that kills and oppresses more than it protects any of its citizens. Finally, there are the many rogue groups of thieves, rapists, and even slavers that exist outside the walls of the Quarantine Zones. In such a universe, a sweet, middle-aged woman from Kansas City sure doesn’t seem like a threat. That is until you meet Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).

Warm, kind, and soft-spoken Kathleen is the resistance leader in Kansas City and a force to be reckoned with. From the moment she first appears on-screen, it is clear to anyone watching that she is a fearsome leader, loved by her followers and not afraid to get her hands dirty. It is also clear that she is one of the sweetest people to ever grace the Cordyceps-ridden world of The Last of Us, second only to Episode 3’s Frank (Murray Bartlett). And, unlike most would think, her sweetness is not a bug, but a feature: it isn’t despite her apparent softness that Kathleen is such a powerful, chilling figure, but because of it. Her sweetness not only makes her charismatic, it also hides a fury like none other.

Who Is Kathleen in 'The Last of Us'?

When we first meet Kathleen, in Episode 4, she’s questioning an elderly man on the whereabouts of some people we don’t know. The most important of them is a man named Henry Burrell (Lamar Johnson). Throughout the whole scene, Kathleen speaks with a calm, gentle voice. Her face has a placid, albeit sad, look to it. At a first glance, she and the man we later learn is called Edelstein (John Getz) seem almost friendly with each other. However, there are a few things in the scene that suggest that there is a violent power dynamic going on between them. First, the man is sitting inside a guarded container, an improvised prison cell. He is shackled and bruised and begs Kathleen to stop what she is doing. Though he pleads and claims to know her from birth, she doesn’t hesitate to put a gun against his head. A few minutes later, she kills him.

It is only in Episode 5 that we understand the full extent of what is going on in Kansas City and who Kathleen really is. Only ten days prior, the town was ruled by a particularly vicious division of FEDRA. Under Kathleen’s leadership, however, the military administration was crushed, and the people took over the town. Kathleen’s new, still somewhat undefined regime is seen as an improvement by all citizens of the Kansas City QZ, apart, of course, from the now-dead FEDRA soldiers and their collaborators. It is in order to find those that gained privileges from turning their friends and neighbors into FEDRA that Kathleen is interrogating people like Edelstein. Her main target is Henry, the man behind the death of her brother, and Kansas City's former resistance leader, Michael.

The show doesn’t make it clear whether Kathleen was an active member of the resistance in her brother’s time or if she just joined the group after he was killed. Nevertheless, she became a ruthless commander that has no time to waste and no compassion for traitors. Unlike Michael, who was always ready to forgive, Kathleen doesn’t care if you collaborated with FEDRA out of ideological alignment with the government or to get medical attention for your ailing son. If you’re a rat, then you must die. Still, you would never guess that Kathleen could be so pragmatic and cold just by looking at her.

Kathleen Doesn't Rule Solely by Force

But Kathleen’s sweet facade is no lie. Much like her brother, she can indeed be warm and kind towards the people that she leads. The only difference between them comes down to how they treat their enemies. For instance, Kathleen is genuinely shocked and enraged when she sees Bryan’s (Juan Magana) body in Episode 4. In Episode 5, during her conversation with Perry (Jeffrey Pierce) in her childhood room, she isn’t afraid to be vulnerable in front of a subordinate. When she tells Henry that she can’t let Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and little Sam (Keivonn Woodard) go free, her face and her voice betray the pain in her heart.

From what we know, Kathleen is truly a good person whose compassionate side was wiped out by her circumstances. And though this might make her a terrifying adversary, it doesn’t affect how she is seen by her friends and followers. Unlike FEDRA, Kathleen doesn’t rule exclusively by force, torturing and killing those who disagree with her about even the smallest of things. She leads by showing her human side and thus gaining the affection of her community. This means that, unlike FEDRA’s subjects, the people that surround her aren’t just waiting for the perfect opportunity to sidestep her or take her down. For two outsiders just looking for a safe passage, like Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie, this means less people to bribe or join forces with.

Unlike FEDRA, Kathleen Is No Bark, All Bite

Another key difference between FEDRA’s and Kathleen’s approach to power is that the Kansas City resistance leader has no interest in making empty threats. She’s not trying to get you to comply with any rules. She just wants you to be happy and free of authoritarian subjugation. That is, of course, unless you are a FEDRA collaborator or an outsider that just killed one of her henchmen. In that case, there are two sides of Kathleen that you might see, both equally covered in sugar.

The first one is her duplicitousness. In the first few scenes of Episode 5, we see Kathleen using her sweetness to deceive a group of captured FEDRA collaborators. With her voice always level and friendly, she tells them that she will give them a fair trial if they help her find the people she is looking for. However, as soon as she finds out the information that she wants, she tells her men that there shall be no trial. Out of her prisoners' views, she instructs her soldiers to burn the bodies once they are done to make things faster. The former collaborators never know what is coming for them.

The other side of Kathleen you might see is her saccharine kind of rage. This is what she shows Henry, for instance, when she tells him that he should’ve let Sam die, that maybe everyone has their own time and that no, she just can’t leave the little boy be. Though she is telling him horribly uncompassionate things, she does so with the kindest of voices, making it sound like she still cares for Henry and Sam, it’s just that did something completely unforgivable. There’s something of a maternal touch to Kathleen’s anger: she’s like a mother whose children have misbehaved and thus must be punished, but she still feels bad about it. Or, at least, she acts like she does.

In the World of ‘The Last of Us’, Kathleen's Sweetness Is a Constant Reminder of a Time Gone By

It is hard to tell whether Kathleen is acting against her own compassion or if she has none. In the aforementioned scene in which she talks to Perry in her childhood room, she reminisces about her brother and says that she is aware that Michael would want her to forgive Henry, Edelstein, and the other collaborators. However, she is incapable of doing so. If there was ever any kind of mercy in Kathleen’s heart, it died alongside Michael. His charitable way of doing things wasn’t enough to change the lives of the people in Kansas City, so now it’s time for ruthlessness.

When we look at Kathleen from that angle, her sweetness gains a whole new, terrifying depth: it becomes a kind of memento of a world that doesn’t exist anymore. Unlike Joel, Tess (Anna Torv), and other survivors, Kathleen didn’t let herself become hardened by the infection and the military dictatorship that followed it. She still retains some of the joy, the softness, and the hope that she had before her world was turned upside down. She's a little Frank in that way. However, unlike Frank, she doesn’t use these remnants of her former self to build a kinder, more comforting world. Instead, her sweetness merely lingers behind the harshness of her words and the cruelty of her actions. In a sense, the sweet Kathleen that once was is a zombie in her own right, a mere shadow of her former self, just half-living beneath an unforgiving infection that will one day swallow her hole. Or would, if the infected hadn’t gotten to Kathleen first.

