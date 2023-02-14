"Well, what if he stinks? What if the sniper is really bad and all Joel has to do is just get around and get in there?"

HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a huge hit so far and much of that has to do with the fact that the show has largely remained faithful to its source material – the PS3 video of the same name. However, series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann suggested that there would be alterations to the original work when deemed necessary. In the show’s latest episode, there was an alteration to the iconic sniper scene from the game and Mazin explains why.

In the game, when the quartet of Joel, Ellie, Henry, and Sam are pinned down by a sniper behind a car, Joel – controlled by the player – sneaks to several buildings, eliminating hostiles before finally taking out the sniper. Given that it would be difficult to recreate “the same value” on screen, a new path had to be taken. “And this wasn't us going, "Hey, we're going to subvert expectations." It was really more like, "Well, what if there is a sadness to this?" Because we understood...we weren't going to get the same value from presenting the action the way that the gameplay did,” Mazin said while speaking on The Last of Us podcast. “That watching it on television that there was a lot of ducking and shooting back, and ducking and shooting back. It just sort of isn't -- it's not the show. But I'm obsessed with the cul-de-sac and I'm obsessed with the sniper.”

Next up was the thought process of adding a “sadness” to the story as the action had been cut while building an appropriate backstory for it. “Then the thought was, "Well, what if he stinks? What if the sniper is really bad and all Joel has to do is just get around and get in there?"” the co-creator said. “And then the next question is, "Well, why is he bad?" The answer is, he's really old. He can't see. And this is sad because when you are dealing with the citizen brigade, this is often what you're dealing with.” Mazin then adds, “It's not trained military soldiers, these are people. And this guy...has seen a lot because -- let's say he's, what, 80. That means for 60 years of his life he was living in a perfectly normal world and the last 20 went to shit. And the sadness there. God only knows the amount of grief he has gone through.”

Image via HBO

In the show, when Joel meets the old sniper, it is clear he does not want to hurt him, however, his hands are forced by the sniper. Mazin seeks to unravel the sniper’s thought process. “When Joel walks in there, I think, Joel can already see it in the guy's eyes, he's going to commit suicide-by-cop here,” he said. “He doesn't want to be here anymore. And [Joel's] begging him not to. He doesn't want to. He doesn't want to kill this guy. He doesn't want to hurt this guy. But this guy's had it. He's done.”

The show which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in lead roles has proven to be a success despite this change. Some of the other alterations included altering the Bill and Frank storyline, the origin of the Cordyceps fungus, and others.

The Last of Us airs episode 6 on February 19. Watch the podcast in full below: