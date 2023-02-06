HBO’s The Last of Us returned to our screens with its fourth episode, "Please Hold My Hand," on Sunday. Despite it being the shortest of all the episodes so far, with a runtime of under fifty minutes, the show did not slag off on any of its brilliant storytelling. Episode 4 had seen Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) embark on a road trip in Bill’s truck that has seen the pair arrive in Kansas City to a less than welcoming reception. After playing a game of hide and seek with the resistance forces who have taken over the QZ, Joel, and Ellie are caught off guard while they sleep. HBO has released a trailer for the new episode, and this time around we welcome back the Clickers.

Destination, Wyoming. Detour, Kansas City. “Things have gone great. Haven’t you heard? Kansas City is free,” Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), leader of the resistance says to an audience. The previous episode introduced us to Kathleen’s character, and very early on we realize that she runs Kansas City with little to no challenge. However, what is pretty evident soon enough is that Kathleen is driven primarily by vengeance and her desire to capture an individual – Henry Burrell. “Where is Henry?” she is heard asking in the trailer and once again she has unleashed her military force to find him.

Kathleen seems to struggle with the notion of forgiving someone who has deeply wronged and offended her. The notion of peace without exerting vengeance cloaked as justice is one she does not seem ready to accept. “He told me to forgive,” she is heard saying in the trailer. “But where is the justice in that?” But despite all the anarchy and carnage of fire all around her, she seems determined to press on, “It ends the way it ends.” By the end of the trailer, the Clickers are back on screen and roaring within the city. Since Kathleen already knew about it but sought to cover it up, who seeks vengeance on her now?

When will Episode 5 Air?

Fans of The Last of Us might be excited to note that the wait time until the release of episode 5 is a lot shorter than it has been all season. The upcoming episode will premiere on Friday, February 10 on HBO Max, a full two days before it airs on the network in its usual slot on Sunday night.

The series follows survivors Joel and Ellie through the post-apocalyptic U.S. as they seek to find a cure to humanities ailing. It is based on the iconic games from Naughty Dog and created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM ET every Sunday until March 12. And you can watch the episode 5 trailer below: