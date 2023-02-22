Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Last of Us.At the beginning of Episode 6 of The Last of Us, titled "Kin," there is a three-month time jump ahead where we find Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) reaching the snowy Wyoming wilderness as they continue their quest to find Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). A man returns to his remote, small cabin after having been out hunting rabbits to find a weary Joel with a gun pointed at his wife (Elaine Miles) and demanding his cooperation.

To our enormous delight, this man turns out to be the terrific character actor Graham Greene. You may recognize Greene from his 1990 breakout performance in the acclaimed Dances with Wolves, but the actor has a filmography of more than 100 film and television titles to his credit and doesn't seem ready to stop working any time soon.

Related: 'The Last of Us' Episode 6 Easter Eggs

Where Is Graham Greene From?

Image via Searchlight

Although Greene has made hay in the entertainment industry playing Native American characters who advise wandering foreigners on the ways of the West, he was actually born in Canada and is an Oneida and a member of the Six Nation Reserve in Ontario. He still lives outside of Toronto. After growing up in Hamilton, Ontario, and finding work as a wielder and steelworker, he lost a bet and ended up getting his start in some small theater productions close to home, but by 1976, Greene was working as a professional actor in both Toronto and England. Since making big as an actor, Greene has been maintaining residences in both Los Angeles and Toronto and heading to whichever film set or theater stage he's working on next.

The Roles You May Recognize Graham Greene From

Greene got his start in Hollywood in 1983 in a small film called Running Brave. It wasn't exactly a blockbuster, but it did mark his big-screen debut. Ironically, Greene thought that he was so bad in the film that he began taking acting lessons to become more serious about the craft. It was another seven years of taking his licks and paying his dues until a script in Kevin Costner's Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves made its way to Greene in 1990. His role as Kicking Bird in the sweeping Western epic garnered him international fame and the recognition of the movers and shakers in the business. The Academy also took note of his spectacular performance and rightfully delivered an invitation to the awards show with an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Since that pivotal moment in his career, Greene has gone on to become a Tinseltown stalwart in both Native American-based films and a myriad of other versatile roles. After the success of Dances with Wolves, he starred opposite Val Kilmer in Thunderheart in 1992 and followed that with roles in Maverick, Die Hard with a Vengeance, and The Green Mile. More recently, Greene can be seen in films like Wind River (2017) and Scott Cooper's Antlers (2021).

Graham Greene's Role in 'The Last of Us'

Image via HBO

In The Last of Us, Greene plays Marlon, an outdoorsman who is seen bringing in some rabbits from a hunt at the beginning of Episode 6. He has a charm about him as he's confronted by a road-weary Joel wielding a gun toward his wife. The banter between Marlon and his wife, Florence (Elaine Miles, who you may remember from the TV show Northern Exposure) is light, even charming. The two share terrific chemistry and seem genuinely unfazed by these two strangers that have accosted them in their own home. Marlon even jokes about how Florence has made them each some soup while they waited for him to return.

Eventually, he tells Joel that he's never heard of Tommy and that if he is west of a nearby river, then he is all but dead as the virus has taken over large chunks of Wyoming. He warns Joel and Ellie from going west of the river. It's just the latest role where Greene is imparting local knowledge and wisdom upon wandering interlopers venturing westward. Maybe HBO would consider giving Greene and Miles' characters their own The Last of Us spinoff show. We'd be there for it.

Find out more about how to watch new episodes of The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max.

Read More About ‘The Last of Us’: