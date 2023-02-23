Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 6.In Episode 6 of HBO Max's The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue to brave a snowy landscape to finally arrive at a hidden haven where Joel reunites with his brother Tommy. In going towards the unknown in search of Tommy and the Fireflies, Joel and Ellie seem to have left the infected behind although the ever-persisting fear still envelopes the air wherever the daring protagonist duo goes. But when the show decides to ditch the infected, it makes up for the vacuum by finally cashing in on the investment it has been making in terms of character arcs and storylines. In Episode 6, The Last of Us shows that it is not merely another story about the survival of the fittest but a highly compelling drama that is as unique as it gets even for an audience familiar with what's about to come.

Episode 6 of The Last of Us shows that its storyline and characters are much more dependent on the inherent conflict and dilemmas arising from the situation than they are on the danger arising from an incurable menace. Throughout its run of six episodes, The Last of Us has repeatedly shown that its greatest investment is in its characters and the relations they share. The dynamics shift among those of lovers, brothers, guardians, and parents, yet the core idea remains that some things persist despite the nature of the struggle ahead. By choosing to stay away from the most potent story element, the episode has paved way for the underlying struggle to take the front seat. The episode proves that The Last of Us does not need to depend on its creepy Runners or eerie Clickers for its best moments; there are larger themes at play that are readying the audience for a bigger payoff.

Episode 6 Addresses A Few Important Questions

While Ellie had seen Joel struggle with his inner trauma, she finds out, in the latest episode, the real source of Joel's trauma — the loss of Sarah. Up until the end of the episode, the impression left was that Joel was merely accompanying Ellie while trying to find his lost brother. But when Joel finally decides that he will be the one accompanying Ellie even when Tommy agrees to the job, Joel acknowledges that Ellie's safety is his responsibility. Joel's decision to accompany Ellie serves as a silent acknowledgment of the fact that Joel sees in Ellie an opportunity to protect - something he failed to do with his own daughter. Even when trusting his own brother to do it better, Joel takes ownership as it's also an opportunity to make amends and to find the peace that he's desperately been looking for.

Moreover, in Episode 6, Joel's motivation to find his brother had run its course. It could no longer serve as the driving force behind the plot. At some point, Joel had to address the question about Ellie. For the longest time, Joel presented himself as someone who had lost all hope and did not believe that humanity could be saved. One must not forget that even with an unknown danger at bay, humans have been a greater oppressor. Sarah's death at the hands of a soldier in the first episode was a strong revelation in this aspect. The ruthless ways of the FEDRA and the humans led by Kathleen illustrated the dangers of unchecked power in human hands. Maybe, Joel's encounter with the Jackson community gave life to a new perspective, and he started believing that humans can still be redeemed. Regardless of what forced Joel's hand, Joel's decision to take Ellie to the Fireflies brings the question regarding humanity's survival to the center of The Last of Us' story. Joel's renewed faith may give humanity a real chance to fight back against the Cordyceps. This very decision makes Episode 6's events the most consequential in nature as the goal is set clearly without any distractions to cause any deviations.

The Infected In The Last of Us Are Important But Not Everything

Episode 6 does not see an appearance from the infected of any variety, yet it remains compelling because the conflict in The Last of Us does not arise from the danger of the Cordyceps. One can replace the Cordyceps with any other force that stands to threaten the characters and the foundations of The Last of Us' story and world would still stand strong. Kathleen would still have been an anarchist in the garb of a protector. Bill and Frank's love story would still have been one for the ages. Ellie would still have been a child robbed of her childhood for no mistake of hers. Joel would still have been a father desperately trying to hide his trauma. Ellie and Joel would still be completing each other even when crossing horns in the weirdest ways. And finally, humanity would still have been a conflicting mess where on one side, it benevolently provides protection, and on the other, it instinctively causes harm for the sake of self-preservation.

The Last of Us is good because no matter what the context of the situation is, the story, the characters, the conflicts, the situations, and ultimately, the choices — all hold true. It's partly why despite the potential niche nature of the genre, The Last of Us is thriving as a story that's relatable and universal in its themes. A quality that any series will enviously want to have, the ability to bank on different strengths is what makes The Last of Us one of the more compelling stories of the season. The impact that the series has generated as a result of its investment in the story and characters, often even deviating from the source and taking a creative risk, will be a rewarding factor in terms of the relevance it will enjoy after the initial buzz gets over.

What it lacks in less stealthy action and a less agile protagonist as compared to the video game counterpart, The Last of Us makes up amply by expanding on the myth of the universe. By choosing to ditch the infected momentarily, The Last of Us proves why it is a standout among the post-apocalyptic stories to grace the television screens lately. While the infected prove handy in extending some bone-chilling sequences throughout the show, The Last of Us does not require them to be omnipresent as the way it is presented makes the characters and their individual journey feel more consequential to the audience. Humanity might as well be fated to meet its doom, but Joel and Ellie's journeys deserve their potential conclusion. Joel's decision to take Ellie himself to the Fireflies at the end of Episode 6 seems to be a great step in the right direction.

