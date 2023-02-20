Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers up to Episode 6 of The Last of Us and spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II video game.

We’re back with another Easter egg hunt for Episode 6 of The Last of Us. Last week we had a heartbreaking episode with Henry, Sam, and the underground infected. In this week’s episode, we have a lot of smaller references to both The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II. To prevent spoiling the second game and potential events in Season 2, we’re going to break up the Easter eggs based on which game they’re about, so we’ll start off with The Last of Us Part I and give a spoiler warning before we reach Part II.

Winter Rabbits

Image via Naughty Dog

At the start of the episode, we get the intro, a brief recap of last week’s tragic moment with Henry, and it’s quickly followed by text saying, “3 Months Later.” We are now in the Winter portion of the story, one of the most emotionally charged segments of the game, but also where we see Joel and Ellie’s relationship start solidifying, and we get that in this episode. When the Winter chapter starts in the video game, we see Ellie shoot a rabbit with a bow and arrow. Here, things play out a little differently. Joel and Ellie ask a married couple for directions, and Ellie steals one of their rabbits. Asking Joel if he can teach her how to hunt them.

Ellie Can't Whistle

Image via Naughty Dog



As Joel and Ellie continue their trek across the mountains, Ellie passes the time by trying to whistle. Here, the scene and dialogue are precisely word-for-word as in the video game, even though this interaction occurs at a different point in the story.

"You have no idea what loss is…"

Image via Naughty Dog

Joel and Ellie have their first major argument, and this is one of the most iconic scenes in the entire franchise. While the scene's setup differs from the game, the ending is the same. Ellie finally confronts Joel about Sarah, and things get heated. Loss is such an essential theme in the series. Each episode how only highlighted why Joel and Ellie need each other to survive, and this episode leans heavily into that. From Ellie and Joel’s clothes to the room's wallpaper and journal, this scene perfectly adapts the moment from the game.

Joel's Singing Aspirations

Image via Naughty Dog

Joel has finally started opening up after months of Ellie prying him out of his shell. After telling Ellie that he would love to have a small sheep farm, he changes his tune to what he truly wants to do with his life. He would love to be a famous singer. This heartwarming moment was lifted from The Last of Us Part I. Hopefully we will hear Pedro Pascal sing an 80s power ballad before the end of the season.

First Time Seeing A Monkey?

Image via Naughty Dog

As Joel and Ellie arrive at the Fireflies facility, they see a troop of monkeys wandering around the grounds. Ellie stares in amazement because this is the first time she’s seen a monkey in-person. This exact moment was also seen in The Last of Us Part I, with Joel asking the very same question, “First time seeing a monkey?”

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': Troy Baker Explains What "Endure and Survive" Means for the Show

Below are spoilers specifically from The Last of Us Part II video game.Up next are Easter eggs and references that are specifically from The Last of Us Part II. While these aren’t major spoilers, if you’ve never played the sequel or are only watching the series, these may inadvertently spoil things for you down the line. This is your final spoiler warning.

The Jackson Settlement

Image via Naughty Dog

Joel and Ellie are caught by a group patrolling near the river. We learn that it was Tommy’s wife, Maria, and her scouts who brought them into their thriving community. This is where Joel and Ellie live at the start of The Last of Us Part II, and we even spend a scene in the community center where Ellie and Dina have their dance. As Joel and Ellie get acquainted with Maria, there’s a brief shot of a girl staring at Ellie who looks like Dina. Could that have been our first look at Ellie’s love interest for the next season? We don’t have any official word on that, but it’s definitely possible.

Ellie's Love For The Stars

Image via Naughty Dog

During one of the most touching moments in The Last of Us Part II, we see Joel take Ellie to the museum for her birthday. She loves space, which might be Savage Starlight’s doing. The two have a terrific day as they learn about the solar system and rocket ships. In the series, Ellie geeks out about her love for Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly in space.

The Sheep Farm

Image via Naughty Dog

Ellie asks Joel what he wants to do once they synthesize a cure from her blood, to which Joel responds by saying he’d want a sheep farm. During The Last of Us Part II, we see that Ellie and Dina have a sheep farm. Maybe Ellie took over Joel’s farm? Or, maybe, he served as inspiration.

Shimmer The Horse

Image via Naughty Dog

At the stable, Maria introduces Ellie to the horses, specifically showing her Shimmer. In The Last of Us Part II, Shimmer is the name of Ellie’s horse, meaning Maria will likely give her the horse in the future. Ellie and Shimmer go through hard times during the game, so hopefully, they won’t want the same tragic outcome in the future.

Read More About ‘The Last of Us’: