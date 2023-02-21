As we leave Episode 6 of The Last of Us entitled, "Kin", Joel (Pedro Pascal) has fallen off their horse and is non-responsive to Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) pleas for him to get on his feet. He is bleeding out from a stab wound he sustains during a scuffle just hours before as the cliffhanger ending leaves us to wonder if he survives. As the credits role, there is a cover of Depeche Mode's 1987 mega-hit song "Never Let Me Down Again". It is the second time showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have implemented the soulful sounds of the arena pop band and the song was a chart-topper almost 40 years ago. There is obviously a connection between the song's lyrics and the message that they are trying to convey to the audience. It's also interesting to note that it is Mazin's daughter, Jessica Mazin, who sang the cover that concludes the episode. We were also curious about why Mazin decided on using his own child to sing the song, which is an emotional and pivotal moment.

What Does "Never Let Me Don Again" Mean On the Show?

In the first episode of the show called, "When You're Lost in the Darkness", after Joel has been charged with smuggling Ellie out of the QZ in Boston, she picks up a book entitled "Number One Hits" sitting close to a radio. As she leafs through it, she finds a piece of paper within its pages that has a list of decades including the 60s, 70s, and 80s. The intuitive and smart Ellie is immediately able to decipher the meaning behind the designated decades and the significance of certain songs that come over the radio means. They are coded by decade for smuggling purposes. 60s songs mean they don't have anything new in stock, and songs from the 70s mean they have certain items available for smugglers. First Ellie asks who Bill and Frank are. A question that gets answered in the outstanding third episode of the show. She then asks Joel what the 80s is code for, and he doesn't answer. Again, Ellie uses her smarts to outwit Joel when she falsely leads him to believe that a song came over the radio while he was sleeping by Wham called, "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", a big hit from the year 1984. Judging by Joel's displeasing and sharp response, she is able to tell that popular songs from the 80s mean trouble has befallen them or danger lay ahead.

Escaping the Quarantine Zone and the Radio Shot

As Joel, Tess, and Ellie are trying to escape the Boston quarantined zone under the cover of night in the pouring rain, they come across the same FEDRA officer that Joel is seen dealing drugs to earlier in the episode. They try to negotiate with the officer, but he is determined to arrest them "by the book". Joel is forced to make a decision. He jumps the officer and beats him to death with his bare hands. After Ellie convinces Tess that she is immune, they scurry through a hole in a fence and begin their perilous journey to get Ellie to the west and try to find Joel's brother, Tommy. The next shot is of Joel and Tess's darkened apartment where they had been staying the previous night to kill time. The silence is broken when the song comes on the radio. It is Depeche Mode's 1987 hit, "Never Let Me Down Again", and serves as the final shot in the episode and is a symbolic motif used by Mazin and Druckmann to signify that trouble is afoot.

The Song is Heard Again at the End of Episode 6

Mazin explained why he decided upon the Depeche Mode song and why he chose to bring it back at the end of Episode 6 saying "I had this idea that, at the end of this episode, when Ellie is looking down at Joel, and this is the person — she was taking a ride with him, and he has let her down, even though it's 'never let me down again.' This is how it comes around," The lyrics have taken on a completely different meaning as the relationship between Joel and Ellie has evolved. They are no longer two strangers or a man protecting cargo, they have become "Kin", so to speak.

Mazin describes how the song has a different meaning this time around, "I wanted to re-present that song but in this point of view of just sadness and loss. And I also wanted to hear a female voice singing it to echo Ellie." The lyric, "I'm taking a ride with my best friend." has become a more factual and poignant expression of how the two characters have come to appreciate one another since they've been together. If you take it in that context along with its radio code significance of trouble afoot, then the significance of the Depeche Mode song becomes even heavier as Joel lay critically wounded on a snowy bank next to a railroad track. The Jessica Mazin version of "Never Let Me Down Again" takes the final shot into the end credits.

Craig Mazin's Daughter Covered the Song

Mazin could have reached out to just any artist to cover the Depeche Mode classic, but ultimately decided to give his talented 18-year-old daughter, Jessica a shot at capturing the enormity of the moment. He commented on the choice saying, You can spend months reaching out to various people of all levels of fame trying to do it, but the problem I had was that there was this kid down the hall from me in my house who I knew could crush it. So I sent her the song and I said, 'Jessie, can you do a cover of this that is haunting and slow and about a daughter mourning the loss of her father? Just have that in your mind as you do it." Would it have carried more weight being performed by a well-known, decorated artist? Probably not.

The teenager really nails the cover and conveys a soulful and haunting rendition that closes out the Episode 6 cliffhanger with fresh and innocent beauty and authenticity. And Mazin is spot on by having the voice be that of a young girl so you can really feel the additional weight of a scared young girl who may be about to lose her best friend and protector. The fact that she is the showrunner's daughter is merely serendipitous.

