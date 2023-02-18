Over the course of the last five episodes, HBO The Last of Us gave us an unimaginable glimpse of a post-apocalyptic world. From losing your loved ones to finding love and finding hope, the series gave viewers everything and then some more. As the series progresses we’ll see Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) weathering not only hunters and clickers, but weather itself as well.

The first glimpse of this changing weather was released by the show as we see Ellie in a snowy landscape in a new image. We see her in the wilderness head to toe in winter gear while we see snow in her surroundings. The game notes these seasonal changes and uses them to make survival tougher for the players and in a similar vein we’ll see Joel and Ellie’s journey getting tougher in the new season. The series already made a timeline change by showcasing the 2023 section beginning in the Fall instead of Summer; however, this didn’t affect the adaptation of the narrative from the source material.

Episode 5 saw Joel and Ellie finally out of Kansas City with the help of Henry and Sam, who like their game counterpart made it out of the city but did not survive. The previous episodes also made it clear that on this journey people pose a bigger threat than the fungus-infected clickers. Though Joel and Ellie are finally a team now, after things they have seen together, they are more in synch than ever before and them sticking together is the only hope for them to make it through alive.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Ellie's Message to [SPOILER] Truly Means

What to Expect From Episode 6?

Episode 6, titled ‘Kin’ will take a small time jump to show the change of seasons, we’ll finally see Joel reuniting with his brother Tommy, in Wyoming which means things are going to get much crazier from this point on. Joel would also need to confront the ghost of his past in order to go on a redemption arc, which Tommy symbolizes. The settlement in Wyoming is a safe place, unlike the quarantine zones we’ve seen so far. It is an independent space created by people and Joel and Ellie will spend a good time there. The trailer also gave us a first good look at Tommy’s wife Maria, who leads the settlement.

Along with Pascal and Ramsey, the sixth episode stars Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as his wife Maria, as well as Graham Greene and Elaine Miles, as Marlon and Florence, an old couple living in the wilderness among others. The Last of Us episode 6 drops on February 19. You can check out the new image below: