Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Last of Us.Episode 6 of The Last of Us sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) reuniting with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Their relationship is not nearly as fraught in the HBO adaptation as it is in the 2013 game, but things remain tense between the two men. When Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) manage to finally track down Tommy in Jackson, Wyoming, the brothers share a touching hug and Tommy gets to show Joel the community he helped build. Once they get a minute alone, they have an argument based on their unresolved problems from before Tommy left Boston.

Joel’s reunion with his brother culminates in him asking Tommy to take Ellie off his hands, trusting him to take better care of her than Joel believes he’s capable of himself. Episode 6 cracks Joel open a bit and shows us his vulnerabilities, vulnerabilities that never really got to surface in the game version of Joel even if they were there. Though we’ve seen bits and pieces of how Pascal’s version of Joel is different, Episode 6 solidifies this version of Joel as more emotional and vulnerable than his previous incarnations.

The Joel in 'The Last of Us' Games Is Basically Superman

Image via Naughty Dog

Game Joel is a hardass through and through. He tends to work out his emotions through anger. In a video game, you can suspend your disbelief quite a bit. Joel can hear through walls to evade clickers, he can crouch-walk his way through stealth segments, he can take a punch from a Bloater and survive because we’re experiencing it in this heightened reality. His restraint on his emotional reactions and his insane quad strength are believable within the suspended reality of a video game. Not just his Olympian physical abilities but his mental strength as well are categorically superhuman. He loses his daughter, loses contact with his brother, sees his closest friend die before his eyes, and watches a man kill his brother and himself before him, all with only a handful of tears shed — not to mention the countless years he spent killing and pillaging to survive. These are all things we know about his character, things that individually would be enough to leave someone shaking in a corner and collectively could lead to the easiest diagnosis of PTSD ever received. But Joel in the games doesn’t let it phase him.

When Joel and Tommy reunite in the original version of The Last of Us, they’re still happy to see each other but incredibly tense. The conflict that caused them not to speak for a decade is still bubbling beneath the surface and that underlying anger is a lot of what characterizes their conversation. When Joel asks Tommy to take Ellie to the Fireflies for him, he’s not saying it with fear in his eyes but fatigue. He doesn’t believe in the cause, and he’s sacrificed so much to get here, despite his growing bond with Ellie he doesn’t want to undertake this mission anymore. It’s not until Ellie almost gets killed by raiders and the two have a fight that Joel realizes how similar they are and how much they need each other. He’s reluctant to go on with her, but they trust each other too much to go their separate ways now. Throughout all of this, Joel remains relatively composed, only switching emotions to go into anger mode when Tommy or Ellie pisses him off, and all the while maintaining his inhuman video game character capabilities. When that’s translated to live action we can’t so easily suspend our disbelief that such an unruffled, super-powered man can exist.

The Show's Version Joel Is a Softie (Kind Of)

Image via HBO

There is an intentional effort in HBO’s The Last of Us to soften Joel. He’s an older guy, and they wanted that to show — not only that, but he's being played by the ever-affable Pedro Pascal who, despite his formidable acting chops, is just too darn lovable to get away with Joel’s original, more detached sensibilities. Show Joel is already softened in many ways. He still talks to Tommy after the Fireflies incident, he plays nice with Bill (Nick Offerman), he lets Tess (Anna Torv) spoon him. We see minor hints of care that just weren’t present in the game. All of this culminates in Episode 6 with both his panic attacks and his heart-to-heart with Tommy. Throughout the episode, we watch Joel have three panic attacks. His hearing gets blown out, his heartbeat increases, and he has trouble standing and breathing. These are all pretty common symptoms but something we have never seen the game’s version of Joel experience. Game Joel is like a rock, but Show Joel buckles under the immense pressure.

In the show, Joel’s conversation about handing over Ellie is more somber. Joel begs Tommy to take Ellie off his hands like he does in the game, but his explanation for why is totally different. He opens up about having nightmares, something we could have picked up on earlier from how his difficulty sleeping, and the fear of history repeating itself. He sees himself as a failure of a protector after what happened to Sarah (Nico Parker) and that view of himself is only reinforced after seeing what happened with Tess and then Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). He believes that his presence is exacerbating how hard this experience is. His old age causes him anxiety because he feels it’s his duty to protect Ellie, but she’s ended up having to protect him like in Kansas City. Joel feels guilty about everything she’s had to experience and believes he’s a negative presence in her life.

Not only does he open up about those nightmares, he cries and outright tells Tommy that he’s afraid. This kind of vulnerability is something we just don’t get from game Joel. It’s something you can pick up on subtextually, but not something he outwardly displays. But this scene shows how this version of Joel is different, softer. He’s still reluctant to be vulnerable, but he’s not strong enough to carry it all alone. He opens up to his brother because he trusts him the most, and we come to see just how hard all of this has been for Joel. He tries to seem fine, but he isn’t, and letting us see this side of him is just as important as showing us that he wheezes when he climbs stairs–it makes him all the more human to us. That’s the essential difference between Joel of the game and Joel of the show, he’s just as traumatized but more willing to express it.

This softening of his character, these adjustments to make him more realistic can be felt throughout the rest of the episode and series as a whole. His panic attacks are one clear way we see it, but there are other small changes that make him feel more human and vulnerable as well. Episode 6 changes the manner of Joel’s injury heading into winter. In the game, he falls off a ledge and impales himself on a piece of rebar. It’s gruesome, and he has to pull himself off of it only for Ellie to get him on the horse and get them both out of there (much like in the show). It’s one thing to see someone survive something like that in a video game, but watching Joel survive that in live-action would be a much harder sell. Instead, the series makes the change so he’s stabbed in the same place by a broken baseball bat. It’s still a critical injury and one that leads us into one of the most stressful parts of the story, but it’s less dramatic than an inch-wide hole through Joel’s entire stomach and more believable to recover from. Making Joel vulnerable also means making the challenges he faces believably difficult. If his age shows, we can’t be made to believe he has the stamina and recoverability of an action hero.

The Last of Us's Joel is still Joel in many ways. He’s quick to anger, too blunt for his own good, and paranoid beyond what could be considered healthy, yet he’s allowed to show his weaknesses, both physical and emotional, he’s allowed the grace to lash out and cry later. Joel is a badass, but he’s also just a man.

