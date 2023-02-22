After a very heavy Episode 5, the sixth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, “Kin,” spends a lot of time lightening the mood. But the comedy does more than just let us laugh through broken hearts — it subtly deepens the central relationship between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and establishes the relief gained from Joel's mini-catharsis around his failures and responsibilities as a dad. The episode’s unexpected laughs also help to reaffirm one of the show's essential truths: there is lightness and joy still to be found in the world, even now. It is or could be, a world still worth living in — which means it’s also a world with plenty left to lose.

How the Comedy Immediately Subverts Expectations

To appreciate the comedy and its effects, we have to revisit what might be the most painful moment of the show thus far, save for Sarah’s (Nico Parker) death. Henry (Lamar Johnson), faced with his inability to protect his formerly sweet, now-infected 8-year-old brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard), shoots first Sam and then himself while Joel and Ellie look on, shattering the hope that these two pairings could become a foursome facing the dangers ahead together. It’s unspeakably grim, and when “Kin” opens with a flashback to that awful moment, it seems the episode would be sitting in that sadness. We gird ourselves to watch Ellie and Joel reckon with the loss. We mourn the brothers all over again.

But immediately, our expectations are subverted; instead, we flash ahead three months. Ellie and Joel have reached Wyoming, and have forced their way into a cabin hoping for directions. But they’re unconvincing home invaders. Florence (Elaine Miles) makes them soup and waits patiently for her husband, Marlon (Graham Greene) — “the gun was all the way over there,” after all. When he arrives, they bicker delightfully about how much hospitality to extend to a threatening stranger and “a little psycho” ostensibly holding them at gunpoint, and reveal a charming lack of knowledge of the political turmoil outside of their middle-of-nowhere (“There are firefly people?” Florence asks through disbelieving chuckles). For this pair, life has continued on more or less as it did before Outbreak Day, surprising Joel and Ellie (and the audience) with the reminder that every moment need not be so fraught — for some, life can go on, with all its everyday laughs and groans.

Comedy as a Response to Tragedy

The episode also uses comedy to show us right away that the events in Kansas City and the loss of Henry and Sam have shored up the Joel-Ellie partnership, but haven’t mired them in misery either. That tragedy could have hardened Joel and Ellie. Instead, the only thing that’s hardened is Ellie’s resolve to save the world when she couldn’t save Sam. As they follow the couple’s directions, if not their advice, Ellie’s sense of humor is intact, making light of the River of Death and the “still gross” alcohol in Joel’s flask. Yes, she is entirely capable of keeping watch, just like Joel taught her, even if he’s not entirely willing to let her. And yes, Sam’s death and the failure of her rudimentary attempt at saving him with her blood are heavy on her heart. But rather than dampen her spirit, the show lets her — and us — laugh, relishing the possibilities of her quest to reach the Firefly doctors and help make a world where she, Joel, and the Sams still living can have a ranch or go all the way to the moon. Or, in a rare Joel joke, have a sheep ranch on the moon.

But the show also employs comedy to show us the flip side of that resolve once they’re warily welcomed into Jackson. Ellie’s funny-yet-abysmal table manners aren’t just the product of a hardscrabble survival — they’re a way for Ellie to assert her distrust and independence. We can laugh at the gulf between the relative gentility of the Jackson commune and Ellie’s profanity-laden dinner table conversation, while also discovering the ways she’s using it to mask her fear and uneasiness. But even Ellie knows when to drop the act — her prodding a silent Joel to “say congrats” to Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley) was one of the biggest laughs of the episode.

Laughter Deepens a Developing Relationship

“Kin” isn’t all laughs, of course; the loss in Kansas City has brought Joel and Ellie closer in their own ways, and made them more willing to be vulnerable. Or perhaps the trauma has made them less able to mask those vulnerabilities — they’re each finally able to tell someone honestly and with heart-wrenching clarity about their deepest fears and shortcomings. But after those moments of catharsis, the show turns once again to comedy rather than pathos to show us the emotional fallout; on their ride to Colorado, Joel’s spirits are lifted as his emotional burden is too. He teaches Ellie to shoot a rifle, smiling and gloating, aiming at a target he labeled “ASSHOLE.” He tells himself his own very good private joke, assuring Ellie that he was, in fact, extremely cool in the before times and that “everybody loved contractors.” He admits to Ellie the truth about what he’d do if they were able to help remake the world, delighting her and us with the revelation that he’d want to be a singer. Through these laughs, we’re able to get a glimpse of the very different Joel we first met on Outbreak Day — reminding us that the warm and funny father that Sarah loved is still inside him.

The comedy is also an effective storytelling device for charting Joel and Ellie’s developing relationship. These two have never been big conversationalists; to turn them into inveterate heart-bearers now would ring false. Instead, they communicate their strengthened connection through laughing together, and that laughter brings them closer to the what’s-worth-living-for truths found between one grumpy couple in a cabin, or a 300-member commune in the Wyoming wilderness, or a fortified house 10 miles west of Boston. Life doesn’t need to be a slog, even under these circumstances. It doesn’t have to always be hard. Laughter is part of what makes the pain worthwhile. Allowing yourself joy and community with other people, even if you’re not sure if you deserve it, is the only way through.

But this isn’t, ultimately, a happy show, even if it is one that believes in the possibility of happiness. Week in and out, The Last of Us has made choices that work to keep the inherent misery of this life surprising rather than inevitable; even at its bleakest, the show has never allowed the darkness to deaden our emotional response to it. There is always deep humanity on display, which helps us understand why these characters keep pushing through and mourn when they can't. So after the loss of Henry and Sam, it’s a deft storytelling move to give us an episode full of laughs and catharsis, both to remind us why they and we keep going and to underscore the terror when it all slips away at the end. By using comedy to crack open Joel and Ellie’s relationship, we are all the more moved by the danger to it, by the possibility of losing it as Joel bleeds out in the snow. The warmth and laughter of the episode remind us and its characters of the goodness that’s worth living for — and of the light that’s snuffed out when the darkness descends.

