Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Last of Us.After the tragic events of last week's episode, Sunday night's drama shows Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) three months later, traversing the snowy wilderness as they head further West. When the pair is surrounded by a gang of people on horseback, things seem tense until one of the riders seems to infer Joel's identity. In a refreshing turn of events, they are welcomed into the fortified city of Jackson, a seemingly utopian commune in the Wyoming mountains that has escaped mostly unscathed from the chaos of the past twenty years. Here, Joel is finally reunited with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). While the two brothers catch up, Tommy's wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley), helps Ellie get settled in.

For Ellie, this is the closest environment she's ever seen to the way things would have been pre-outbreak as she encounters happy families, good food, and a sense of community. One seemingly insignificant moment is actually an important milestone for the show and the post-apocalyptic genre. When Ellie comes into the bedroom from the shower, she finds Maria has left a menstrual cup and a helpful instruction pamphlet on the bed for her. When Maria asks if Ellie found what she left her, she replies that it was the "weirdest gift ever" but Maria quickly retorts that it's useful. While this scene may be a moment of levity as Ellie chuckles at how "gross" it is, it is actually a very important topic to introduce in the series.

'The Last of Us' Tackles the Fact that Periods Still Happen

Image via HBO

This isn't the first time The Last of Us has brought up the importance of hygiene products in the apocalypse, when a few episodes ago, Ellie is ecstatic to find a box of Tampax in a derelict supermarket. These scenes are especially timely as this week, Tiger Woods handed his defeated opponent a tampon, prompting outrage from the media and accusations of sexism and unsportsmanlike conduct. He later apologized, stating that if he "offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun." While Woods played it off as a harmless prank that no one should take offense to, his actions and continued ignorance in his apology just goes to show how menstrual products are still seen by many people as gendered objects and used to belittle the people who use them. That's why it's more important than ever that a popular show like this can explicitly deal with the fact that periods still happen in a post-outbreak world.

Even though many people menstruate, it still remains a taboo subject in a lot of media. In fact, until the 1970s, networks were banned from advertising tampons or pads at all! The topic of menstruating is often skirted around or ignored completely in television in all genres, or worse, used as a source of comedy or insults for characters, reducing people's actions or emotions to having "their time of the month." Especially in genres historically geared towards the male gaze, the topic either does not occur to the writers or they actively avoid touching on something considered awkward or polarizing. Post-apocalyptic films and series have received criticism in the past for sexist portrayals of female characters somehow managing to maintain patriarchal standards of beauty while fighting for their lives without food or shelter, not to mention razors and makeup. Somehow characters that are intended to serve as love interests or be objectified by audiences magically have access to curling irons and wax strips as they traverse the shattered remnants of civilization.

Post-Apocalyptic Shows Have Tackled Pregnancy Before, But Rarely Menstruation

Image via HBO

Similarly, people of all genders who menstruate rarely, if ever, raise the topic onscreen as they search for resources wherever they can find them. So, fans of the genre are left to wonder how people who menstruate deal with periods in a world with limited resources, especially when finding these resources is the source of many plotlines in series like The Walking Dead, especially when series like these often use pregnancy as a plot device to introduce the conflict of being pregnant, giving birth and caring for a child with no resources. Some shows have addressed the topic in the apocalypse, like the community of pregnant people in Station Eleven who have gathered in a department store to prepare for birth with all the resources they need. If this raises even more questions than you had about getting your period, one birth clinic has listed everything you need to do to prepare for birth in a zombie apocalypse!

Are fans required to suspend their disbelief about the lack of hygiene products when we see characters die of disease or risk their lives for medicine or other things we take for granted? How can you tell stories about pregnancy while avoiding menstruation? What has been a burning question for years is finally being addressed in popular media, and it says a lot about how we are progressing in removing the taboo from discussions surrounding menstruation in storytelling. The briefness of the topic actually also lends itself to the cause. The casual nature of the exchange between Ellie and Maria doesn't make it an awkward subject to discuss, it simply points out that it is a regular thing that many characters have to deal with. Normalizing it like this rather than sensationalizing it or trying to add some sort of explicit commentary is a great way to address the issue.

The series as a whole does a lot to break down binaries and gender expectations both onscreen and off, with the cast talking openly about gender identity as well as powerful storylines like Bill and Frank's relationship. Not only is Maria's gift a true lifesaver in a world where you're more likely to encounter an infected than a tampon, but it is also an important symbol of progress in the fight to destigmatize menstruation both onscreen and off. The Last of Us is doing a lot of work to represent all kinds of people in their story, and for those that don't like it, Ramsey has four words for you: "Get used to it!"

