We’re in the final episodes of HBO’s The Last of Us and picking up on a highly crucial part of the story. After Joel and Ellie’s touching reunion, Joel gets stabbed by a group of hunters. Now, it's up to Ellie to keep him alive, but that’s what we’re focusing on this week. Titled "Left Behind", episode seven shows us that Joel is wrong, and that Ellie has some idea of what loss looks like. As always, we’ll be discussing some of the standout Easter eggs and references in Episode 7, just like we do every week.

Left Behind

Image via Naughty Dog

HBO’s The Last of Us has been a faithful adaptation of The Last of Us Part I, but things took a significant turn this week when we got a flashback episode dedicated to Ellie’s time in Boston before meeting Joel and Tess. Unlike the reimagining of Bill and Frank’s story in Episode 3, Episode 7 is heavily influenced by the video games. This week’s episode tells the story of Ellie and her best friend Riley (Storm Reid), as the two have the best and worst day of their lives. While we don’t learn about Ellie’s backstory in The Last of Us Part I, we get it in the game’s DLC, The Last of Us: Left Behind. The episode title is a direct reference to the DLC, and while Riley has been mentioned a few times in previous episodes, we finally get to meet her here.

Take On Me

We quickly learn that Ellie has a walkman, and her cassette tap is of A-Ha’s debut album, High and Low. The first track on the album is none other than the 1985 classic, Take On Me. In The Last of Us Part II, we learn that Take On Me is one of Ellie’s favorite songs, leading to arguably the most significant moment in the game. Take On Me was used in The Last of Us Part II, the HBO series' final trailer, and is now used in this episode. Not only do we see the cassette on Ellie’s desk, but we also get a needle drop once Ellie and Riley arrive at the mall.

Ellie's Sleeves

Image via Naughty Dog

You might not have noticed, but Ellie has been wearing long sleeve tees and hoodies the entire season. That’s because she has been hiding her bite mark, so those around her won’t think she’s infected. However, since she hasn’t been bitten for the majority of the episode, we see Ellie sporting a short sleeve t-shirt.

It goes one step further. Ellie’s t-shirt also doubles as a reference to the tank top she wears in The Last of Us: Left Behind. It’s the same striped pattern and color—one of the many costume homages throughout the series.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us,' It’s OK to Say "Zombie"

Ellie's Obsession with Guns

Image via HBO

Throughout the series, Ellie is obsessed with firearms. In Episode 3, we see her steal Frank's gun off the mantle, and just last week, we saw Ellie learning how to use a rifle. In this episode, Ellie quickly asks for Riley’s gun after seeing it on her hip. This isn’t just a running theme in the video game but has also become prevalent in the show itself. Ellie has always wanted to be strong and views weapons as a form of protection, which is why she’s always carrying her switchblade. Both were tools she and Riley needed to kill the stalker in the mall.

The Macho Nacho

Image via Naughty Dog

We haven’t gotten many Naughty Dog references in The Last of Us, but that changes here. Riley takes Ellie to a Mexican restaurant in the food court called Macho Nacho. This Taco Bell knockoff was first seen in the Left Behind DLC but was later referenced in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Nate and Elena have an optional conversation in which Elena references her first job as being at a Macho Nacho. With the Uncharted film released just last year, seeing that small connection between the two franchises is fun. Maybe Tom Holland (Nathan Drake) will be reading the adventures of Savage Starlight in the Uncharted sequel.

Read More About ‘The Last of Us’: