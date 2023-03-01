Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 7 of The Last of Us.When it comes to telling a story, time jumps are tricky. HBO’s The Last of Us, however, has proven that its creators have a mastery of this kind of narrative – from opening the pilot with a flashback to a 1960s talk show to Episode 3 following a love story between two characters in the past we'd never met before, it seems that when The Last of Us takes us on a journey to the past, it knows exactly how to balance it with the present. So, why did Episode 7 feel so unbalanced? Well, in this series, the trick to time jumps is all about getting the timing right, and this latest episode was timed all wrong.

Episode 7 of The Last of Us Interrupted The Story at the Wrong Moment

Episode 7 offered another time jump in a series that has set a precedent of playing with time in a unique and successful way. This latest time jump, however, didn’t have the impact others have had. In fact, it actually acted to stunt the series and throw the series' fast and focused pacing entirely off track. This time jump took viewers out of a tense and suspenseful moment and disoriented them by leading them into an episode that aimed at showing us the lead-up to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) getting bitten. While this flashback was an important one for viewers to see, its slow pace and surprising placement in the series instead acted to throw off the story and lose well-earned momentum.

The preview for Episode 7 did some heavy lifting for those who caught it after Episode 6 wrapped up. It didn’t show Joel (Pedro Pascal), at all. For viewers who are unfamiliar with the video game that inspired the series, Joel’s well-being hangs completely in the balance at the end of Episode 6. This made this episode a strange moment to take us away from the present day for the episode’s entirety. While it was clear that Joel was alive at the episode's start, the scene showed a dire situation. Choosing to divert viewers' attention from the suspenseful moments at play in the series' present day could have acted to add to the tension and anticipation about what would happen with Ellie and Joel. Yet, the pacing of this flashback was long, drawn-out, and slow. Consequently, it felt as though the series was needlessly distracting the audience from what was a more pressing issue.

Why The Earlier Time Jumps Worked So Well

The series’ first three episodes each sent us to the past early on. They didn’t catch us in a moment of built-up momentum. Rather, they came to us during calmer moments in the present day, which allowed viewers to zero in on what was occurring in the flashback without having split focus.

If a flashback is a tough thing to pull off while keeping up a series in motion, a flashback episode is even more difficult. Yet, This wasn’t the first flashback episode the series has done, either. Episode 3 of The Last of Us now famously acted as a unique flashback episode set in the past and focused entirely on two characters who didn't appear in an earlier or later episode, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was both unusual and risky to pry the audience from its main story to watch what ultimately felt like a short film focused intensely on two characters who wouldn’t return. Yet, the risk this episode took fully paid off; it had a lot of impact on its own, while also acting powerfully to flesh out the story at the center. What made this work was all in the pacing. Viewers were still learning about this world, and the flashback interrupted the present-day story during a pause in the action. Joel and Ellie were at a slow moment on their journey, and when the story of Bill and Frank in the past bled into the present day, the story, as a whole, felt grounded. We were open to wherever the story wanted to take us. When Episode 7 came along, however, we were not.

Episode 7 Needed Better Pacing to Keep Viewers Engaged

At the start of Episode 7, viewers were either desperate for answers and a conclusion to what was happening with Ellie and Joel or not engaged with the story at all; either way, this didn’t leave anyone in a good position to focus their attention elsewhere. Furthermore, the transition into the flashback was disorienting. It was difficult to get a grasp, at first, on where in time we were following Ellie. The past before she met Joel? The future after Joel’s death? It became clear quickly enough, but only after leaving the audience searching for where on the timeline they were — an effect that the time jumps in earlier episodes haven’t had.

The flashback had a slow start, and while getting this backstory is certainly important for the series and surely some information that plenty of viewers were hoping to get, it was delivered to us with pacing that felt out of sync with the rest of the series. Despite the flashback's tedious tempo, things picked up in the episode’s final quarter. When Ellie and Riley (Storm Reid) come face to face with an infected, the timing and intensity started to help the episode for the first time, rather than hurting it. Not only did the pace pick up, but the scenes set in the past began to be interspersed with flashes forward, allowing the audience to get back in touch with present-day Ellie and Joel. This eased viewers back into the present-day story while finally giving them the bit of information they were seeking out of the episode: how Ellie was bitten.

Getting a backstory for Ellie is something that can only help the series. This flashback, in particular, gave Ellie quite a bit of character development and really helped the audience to understand her better in the present day. Consequently, moving this episode to another time in the series would have helped the storytelling greatly.

Ultimately, The Last of Us has worked so well thus far in large part thanks to how it plays with time. The way this series flips back and forth around the timeline isn’t just a storytelling strategy; it’s a vital part of what this story really is. Without it, The Last of Us would be an entirely different show. Moving forward, however, they'll have to take a page from their own book and pay careful attention to when the flashbacks take place. Episode 7 proves just how precarious using a technique like that really is.

