Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Last of Us.At the core of both the explosive moments of destruction and the reflective musings on how humanity can rebuild after the end of the world that have been present in The Last of Us, there have been no shortage of strong performances that draw us deeper into the world. In particular, whether it was to establish a new antagonist with a complicated past or expand upon characters we had only briefly known in the game, it has been the various guest stars that have stolen the show time after time. That now continued with the seventh episode, “Left Behind,” where we got to know Storm Reid’s Riley. Most known for her roles in Euphoria and the recent film Missing, her small part of this expansive story was one of its absolute best. Though it was only a tragically brief time that we spent with her, the final impression she left on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and the direction this debut season is going is one that remains quietly revolutionary. While the writing helped develop more details to her character, none of it would have worked as well as it did without Reid giving one of her best performances to date.

From the moment where Riley sneaks in through the window of the unsuspecting Ellie, there is just an ease with which she commands each scene. Though the game confined this storyline largely to flashbacks that were scattered throughout a sequence of roaming through a mall in search of medicine, the scenes have been given new life with Reid at the helm. As the two set out in the city, she imbues the character with a charisma that masks a deeper melancholy about what the future holds. Though we hadn't ever seen her character prior to this episode, the performance makes us feel as though we've known her for a lifetime. From the natural way Riley falls back into bantering with Ellie to the moments where they’re confronted with heavy reflections on their respective places in the ruins of a world they never fully knew, Reid expands upon the glimpses we got in the game to remarkable effect. Though some of the key lines she gives are familiar ones, it becomes so much more than that with her to mold them.

Reid Brings Greater Nuances To The Character

When the two go to the abandoned mall for what Riley intends to be a farewell, which Ellie and the audience are largely unaware of, there is already a somber air to everything. This is conveyed most in Reid’s physical performance and expressions than anything else. We catch a glimpse of this on the merry-go-round when Ellie looks over at Riley whose mind seems to be wandering to the future. We completely believe every moment of this as Reid is able to speak volumes without even saying a word. For all the joy that the episode finds in a world that is almost entirely devoid of it, she embodies the more complicated emotions that are weighing on Riley in a delicately subtle fashion. She can convincingly go from joyously delivering some of the most ridiculous jokes imaginable from a pun book to grimly having to deliver the news that she is going to be shipped out and that they may never see each other again. Reid never overplays these scenes, instead creating a balance that makes clear just how close the sadness is that is always lurking in the back of Riley’s mind. It is in every facet of her performance where we feel the impending loss that is coming to upend the story.

The chemistry that Reid creates in collaborating with Ramsey is what is central to this. While Ellie has been building a connection with Joel (Pedro Pascal) in the future that this episode draws parallels to, the relationship she has with Riley brings a rich specificity all its own. Even as the episode is full of them getting up to silliness, they also discuss openly and candidly about the world they are living in. They will tease each other and disagree about what is the best path forward, all of which brings them closer together before they'll be ripped apart.

This culminates in a brief kiss the two share after which Ellie shyly apologizes. It is then that Reid delivers the best line of the whole episode. Just two simple words, “For what?,” delivered with a loving playfulness sends the widest smile across Ellie’s face we’ve ever seen from her thus far. This was the moment that the entire episode had been building to with Reid dropping in a casually flirtatious tone. It was all perpetually intermixed with a sadness that this may be the last time Riley would ever get to express her feelings. It was a balance Reid was able to strike with ease, right up until the final moments the two characters would ever have together.

After Riley and Ellie shared this kiss, an infected they were unaware was lurking in the mall ends up attacking them both. In the struggle, each is bitten. Riley is the first to notice this as Ellie initially thought they made it out unscathed. She had almost even cheered out in adrenaline-fueled elation. Though Ramsey is giving the more explosive performance at this moment, it is Reid who ensures our heart drops just by the way she captures how Riley is left completely drained at the knowledge of what is coming. The scene then uses a similar monologue about choices from the game, but it carries it with a greater weight because of everything else it had explored. In Reid’s performance, we came to know Riley far more than we ever did in the source material. Much of this was due to her having more freedom to act than the game allowed, but it was also because of the little touches that she brought to the character. These could all go overlooked because of how understated they are, but that just makes them all the more significant. It was in the accumulation of all that Reid achieved in her brief yet memorable performance that we have now been made to feel more deeply for Ellie with what it is that she carries with her as the one who made it out where Riley did not.

