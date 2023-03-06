Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Last of Us.Though the eighth episode of The Last of Us follows the story of the game more closely than most that have preceded it, it also provided a greater exploration of the town of cannibals that have clung to life yet lost their humanity as a result of their hunger. Where Jackson built a community where everyone would look out for each other as best as they could in dire circumstances, Silver Lake is one where violence and control now reign above all else. At the forefront of this is the terrifyingly creepy David (Scott Shepherd) who spends the episode terrorizing not just Ellie (Bella Ramsey) but the entire group he oversees while proclaiming that he is actually a good person who just knows better than everyone else. He and Silver Lake represent a contrasting vision to the one we saw earlier in Jackson, revealing how the greatest threat to the survival of the collective can be the selfish cruelty that comes from a select few.

David's Control Over His Cult Is the Exact Opposite of the Communist Society of Jackson

It all begins as Ellie tries desperately to care for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and stumbles into their territory while hunting. We are given glimpses of the way fear has fractured whatever bonds this group might have once had and culminated in David becoming their leader. He uses both this fear and faith to rule, caring little about what it is that anyone has to say as believes he is the one anointed to lead them. Where Jackson was defined by everyone working together and making decisions collectively, the sociopathic David gets the final say over everything. When Ellie is subsequently captured and held by the group, he is the one that spares her.

This is not something he does out of kindness, quite the opposite, and we soon realize just how despicable he truly is. Specifically, just as it was in the game that this episode lifts directly from, it is heavily implied that he is trying to groom her and make her into someone he can exploit. This predatory behavior encapsulates all the ways that this town is the antithesis of Jackson. Where the game kept it mostly in the shadows, the show has now provided a more full excavation of the dark alternative that can come when people stop caring for each other.

It is a continuation of the way the show has consistently been interested both in creating new moments of beauty and love and putting them in conversation with ones that are defined by brutality. These two separate communities are just the latest manifestation of this. By showing how far one has fallen into disarray while the other is thriving highlights how any hope at a future depends upon coming together. The world is already an unendingly harsh one and the best chance comes from rallying around each other. Just as the pain is experienced together in order to disperse the hurt, the joy of life is intensified as well. It isn’t easy by any means, but we have now seen how the alternative is far worse.

David's Selfishness and Ego Drives His Community to Its Doom

While some of what happened in Silver Lake may truly have been because of the perilously cold winter that they were facing down, placing control unilaterally in the hands of a single person like David only hastens its destruction. The story he tells of how they traveled far to get to this place feels more like it was driven by his own desire for how he could control them better here than it was for the good of all. Every single decision he makes is one that only spells doom for everyone.

The various self-serving monologues that David serves to Ellie establish this even further. Where Jackson was built around carving out a sanctuary for people to stand by each other, he speaks about himself before all else. Sure, he will couch it in some sort of vague philosophizing about the good of all, though that feels more and more like a flimsy front the more he speaks. There is almost a relish in his voice as he discusses how everything went to pieces and how he found his place in the rubble of the old world.

Though he tries to contain himself just a bit, we soon begin to sense that he is glad that this happened as it allowed him to dominate and subjugate those around him. Where others are kept in the dark about how they are eating people or seem to do so reluctantly, David seems more than happy to utterly consume others. As suffering and strife continues to take hold of the people he oversees, he seems not worried as this is what he would like to be. The cruelty and callousness is not a bug in the system. Rather, it is precisely the point as it gives those in charge more and more power. They couldn’t care less about whether it all collapses as long as they get what they want.

David Has a Chance to Save His Community But Chooses Violence Instead

The scene of David’s demise embodies this perfectly. After Ellie does some quick thinking and is able to escape from certain death at his hands, the two battle in the main structure of the town. Though it draws from the game in many ways as each tries to get the jump on the other, there is also one moment that this episode uniquely brings our attention to. When Ellie starts a fire by throwing a still burning log at David, he looks back to see it starting to consume the entire building. Though he takes note of it, he doesn’t even try to put it out. This would have been the best thing for the community as they need shelter from the cold, but he is so fixated on his selfish vendetta against Ellie that he couldn’t even care. While it does serve to make the scene more intense and thrilling as the duo becomes surrounded by fire, it also becomes the poetically fitting end for Silver Lake that it was always going to arrive at.

As its leader delusionally shouts about how good he is, continuing to think only about himself to the very end, what little they have left is being destroyed all around him. When Ellie then stabs him over and over again, a notable alteration from the game as Joel does not intervene until after she steps outside, the destruction is made complete. Though she was the one who carried it out with her own hands, it was merely the final collapse of the fragile house of cards David had built. Where Jackson came together to survive, Silver Lake had split apart long ago.

