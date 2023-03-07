Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 8 of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part I game.In one of the faster-paced episodes of the season with a 50-minute run time, we catch up with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) in Episode 8 of The Last of Us entitled, "When We Are in Need" we are introduced to a new character that is also a big part of the winter chapter and the 2014 DLC game Left Behind, named David (Scott Shepherd) and his group of cannibalistic followers. And though the Naughty Dog survival horror game never explicitly refers to David's group as a cult, it's pretty clear that the group of refugees from the Pittsburgh QZ are unusually loyal to a cause and David himself and are willing to do anything to ensure their next meal.

In the game, the group is called a "cannibalistic group of hunters" and they seem to have a hive mind-like mentality based on the wishes and whims of one person. We're not here to go over semantics and what makes a cult an actual cult, but they appear to be strictly adhering to the teachings of the man who is also providing them with food, albeit an offering an assortment of different cuts of human beings.

Voice and Game Actors Crossover in the Episode

While David is voiced and motion-captured in the game by Nolan North, who has also voiced and acted as other characters like Hades in God of War, and the Penguin in Black Mask, he isn't one of the characters that appear on-screen in Episode 8. But we do get to see the debut of Troy Baker as David's first lieutenant James. Baker deftly voices and motion-captures Joel in the game, and is terrific in his role as David's right-hand man. Plus, Jeffrey Pierce, the motion-captured actor of Tommy (Diego Luna) from the game, also makes an appearance. Episode 8 marks the most significant crossover between the game actors and characters being brought to life on the television version of the hit HBO show.

David's Charm Hides a Sinister Side

David opens the episode by reading from the Bible and the book of Revelations confirming that there is a Christian element within the cult. His bible study meeting and discussion with one of his "pets" and James are not in the game. He initially comes across as a soft-spoken and affable middle-aged survivalist. He welcomes Ellie with open arms and offers her a trade of medicine to help Joel for the deer she has just gunned down, but if you're familiar with the game, you know that he has a very dark ulterior motive in inviting her to become one of the group. In the game his final words to Ellie before she buries a machete in his skull make his true nature clear, "You think you know me? Well, let me tell you somethin'. You have no idea what I'm capable of." Truer words have never been spoken.

What Does David Really Want?

What David really wants in his barter with Ellie is two-fold. He wants to get the deer she shot (Ellie uses a bow and arrow in the game) to placate his followers, but there is something far more nefarious in his dealings with Ellie. He tells her, "You're quite the hunter. We didn't even hear you coming." Everything about David seems to be genuine in his dealings with her, and he comes across as earnest-almost like a father. He offers her a spot among his people calling himself a "decent man". Ellie asks if "Is this some kind of weird cult stuff?' It's the first and only time the word 'cult' is uttered in the episode. David marginalizes his following and teachings as just some regular "bible stuff". As the two wait for James to return, you can tell that he's already grooming her as an addition to the group. And as it turns out, the man that Joel killed at the end of Episode 7 was a member of David's cult, and he is motivated by wanting to find the man responsible for his death so that he can be brought to justice.

The Show Provides More Details About the Cult than the Game

Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann decided to go into the inner workings of David's group in far more detail than in the game. The scene where he strikes Hannah for being disrespectful and then leads them in prayer is their attempt to flesh out that David is in no way a good person for viewers who haven't played the game. And it also appears that some of the group members are skeptical about what they're eating. Is it really venison from a deer or something far worse? We know it's the latter, but it's interesting to note that not everyone is on the same page about where their food is actually coming from. David later reveals that only the inner circle members actually know that they're eating their own dead. When the group returns to exact revenge on Joel for their fallen comrade, Ellie is able to elude them for quite a while and even manages to kill some of them in the game and Joel stabs his attacker in the back of the neck instead of strangling him. And when Joel asks for verification of the location of the group at the Silver Lake Resort and then kills them both, it is almost verbatim from the game.

David Comes Clean to Ellie About a Violent Heart

As David has Ellie locked in a cage and begins to groom her and show him his true colors, he confesses that he is what amounts to a cult-like figure to the members of his group. In an almost cathartic exchange, David comes clean as to what his role is within the group saying, "They need God. They need heaven. They need... they need a father. You don't. You're beyond that. I'm a shepherd surrounded by sheep. All I'm looking for is an equal." Ellie isn't buying his line of horse manure and breaks David's finger as she pretends to be reaching for his hand. At that point, David's jig is up, and he realizes that she isn't going to be a victim of his manipulation. The intuitive teenager isn't about to be groomed for the perverse and deviant desires and false prophecies of a self-deified pedophile. Ramsey reveals in the epilogue of the episode that it's when David starts to talk about making Ellie into his "minion" and "little wife" that she sees him for what he truly is - a sexual predator. This is confirmed in the burning restaurant scene at the conclusion of the episode. And boy does Ellie snap into a rage killing of David. It's overkill, but we'll give it a pass since he's such a creep.

