Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Last of Us.Villains who are pure evil are getting rarer by the day in the current pop culture landscape, but HBO's The Last of Us just delivered one of the best in Episode 8, "When We Are In Need," with David (Scott Shepherd). He seems inescapable, all the time antagonizing and terrorizing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a way no other character has been able to the whole season. His low voice and calm demeanor hide an extremely violent temper and psychotic personality, forcing our young hero to face a side of humanity she hadn't been in contact with up to that point.

The version of David we meet in the HBO adaptation shares some similarities with its counterpart in the original games, but there are some key changes that make him much more menacing this time around. He still leads a group of cannibals, the difference being that, while he is the head of a raider gang in the game, in the series he is a religious figure for a band of seemingly innocent people who are trying desperately to survive a harsh winter. The episode makes a point of leaving it up for interpretation whether their cannibalistic ways are their regular modus operandi or a last resort to avoid starvation, but it's chilling either way. This is a fundamental deviation from the source, but one that makes the bad guy all the more terrifying — villains with depth are always more fascinating, right?

David's Journey From Teacher to Preacher

Everyone had a life prior to the Cordyceps outbreak, and David is no different. While they are waiting for James (Troy Baker) to return with the penicillin to save Joel (Pedro Pascal), he reveals to Ellie that he was a teacher before the end of the world, once leading people not much older than herself. Years after that, in 2017, the Pittsburgh QZ fell due to the conflict between FEDRA and the Fireflies, and he led a group of survivors that eventually settled where they are today. This scene is instrumental in understanding not just how David became the preacher he is now, but also why so many people followed him. The script uses very clever wordplay to have him always telling the truth to Ellie, while keeping from her some very important parts, and Shepherd's incredible performance is enough to have us convinced that this guy might actually be one of the good ones at first.

The story he briefly tells Ellie is one of struggle and victory over hardships, but it's not necessarily the one we imagine upon hearing it. Throughout the whole episode, David shows sociopathic traits not so different from the ones seen in cult leaders in the real world. He tells her he is the leader of his group because they chose him, but we've all watched enough true-crime shows to know that, when a sociopath is involved, free will doesn't really work like that, and people are easily manipulated to believe they are making choices when, in fact, there is none to be made.

What gives this away is how the people in his "flock", despite believing in him and following him, still seem somewhat resistant to a few things. None of them seem comfortable eating human meat. That's expected of any decent human being, granted, but we don't know how many of them are aware of what they are really ingesting. At one point, Hannah (Sonia Maria Chirila) asks David when they'll be able to bury her father (who was killed by Joel back at the University of Southern Colorado), but it's unclear whether she suspects that, if that doesn't happen quickly, they will eat him. Additionally, there's the fact that none of them seem comfortable during their meals in the mess hall. Even the cooks seem disturbed when new meat arrives in the kitchen because they don't know what (or who) that might be.

These Changes Give David More Depth Than His Game Counterpart

Times are hard when things have no meaning, and the apocalypse is a scenario in which finding meaning must be very difficult. As David mentions to Ellie, once she's locked in a cage, he did find his meaning only after the world ended, and it wasn't God who showed it to him; it was Cordyceps that allowed him to live his true nature. Despite his cold exterior, David is a violent person at heart, and he makes it clear that he doesn't need to hit anyone (even though he does) to make them feel it. That's one of the worst moments to be a sociopath's victim, actually.

This background is what makes the version of David in the series a much more compelling character than his gaming counterpart. He is fully evil, but the script still manages to give him much more depth with these traits. The game version is also terrifying, and slowly gains Ellie's trust after they battle a small group of infected together, but, in the show, that happens through conversation, as David tries to get Ellie to trust him with his words. Using Ellie as a mirror for David is the perfect move to show us how evil he really is, and that she has as much potential for evil as she has for good — since they are both violent in nature, even if she doesn't want to believe it.

Like any real cult leader, David isn't necessarily a commander, but someone who knows how to twist and pervert people's faiths and beliefs for his own benefit. Sociopaths normally do that by leaning on a person's most desperate needs, and, once the world ended, that was the search for meaning amidst all the chaos. He tells his people what they want to hear and extends them a hand, while, with the other, making sure they think he's the one who can provide what they need.

The need for dominance is constant with sociopaths, especially that of sexual nature, and David sees Ellie as a possible partner in that sense. He even offers her a position beside him, but we all know that wouldn't be an equal position, either, especially after he attempts to rape her in the mess hall. He also expresses this with Hannah, telling her right after she lost her father that she will, in fact, always have a father — and he doesn't mean God. Thankfully, Ellie already has her father figure in Joel, so she is able to resist him. As wild as she is, her loyalty and need to protect Joel are what drives her against David, and not to him.

