The Last of Us has been extremely faithful to its source material, the PlayStation game of the same name, so far in its run on HBO. Many of its lines and shots are identical to those in the preceding game. However, one small tweak was made in its eighth episode at the climax.

The sequence, where Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal's Ellie and Joel share an emotional reunion, following her abduction by the predatory cult leader David (Scott Shepherd). In the final moments, Joel catches up to Ellie, stumbling from the flaming steakhouse in the Colorado resort where she's been held, finding her in shock at the violent act she's just committed.

The key difference in the game is that, while Joel does console her as in the show, he pulls her off of David's body once she's done killing him for attempting to assault her. Speaking to The Last of Us Podcast, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explained the logic behind the changes, while still ensuring that audiences experienced one of the most moving moments of the show - and game - to date as Joel catches up to his 'baby girl'.

We didn't want it to happen with the fire around. The danger of the fire just felt a little different than it did in the game. There was also the question of, 'How does Joel get inside if the keys are on David? It was a little bit of a logic thing, too, and we wanted our Ellie to have completed it to the point where she could literally walk away on her own. I think it was important when the scene was constructed in the game, and I think it's the same for the show, that we want the audience – or the player – to think Joel is going to save Ellie, because that's what this character traditionally does.

It Was More Important for Joel to be There for Ellie Emotionally

The co-creators further explain why it was important for Joel to be there for Ellie emotionally, and why the reunion needed to take place outside:

And the whole point was, no, Ellie saves herself. He does save her but now he has to do a very different thing that a parent does: he save her emotionally before she loses her sanity. He is there to bring her back. It's one of the most emotional parts of the story and I was so nervous whether this would hit as hard on the show. Here, the contrast of the blood on her skin and the white of the snow... and Bella gives us this incredible, disembodied performance where she's not quite there. Then Pedro grabs her, and the way he grabs her like, 'I couldn't protect you from this.' I was bawling. I pick up my phone and I text Craig like, 'We did it'."

The Last of Us concludes on Sunday, March 12 on HBO and HBO Max at 9pm. Check out the trailer for the season finale down below.