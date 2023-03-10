Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 8 as well as The Last of Us: Part II video game.Fans of the game knew this week's episode of The Last of Us would be the most difficult to stomach — and not just because of what the residents of Silver Lake have in their stomachs. Although Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) harrowing encounter with the Colorado cannibals was mostly unchanged from the source material, there were still a few surprises in store, including a notable change to one of the franchise's most iconic cutscenes.

In the game, Joel (Pedro Pascal) finds Ellie unleashing her rage on David's (Scott Shepherd) body. As the steakhouse burns around them, Joel tells her to stop and pulls her off the corpse before comforting her. In the show, Ellie cleaves into David's skull until she stops herself. Joel finds her outside, unaware of how furious and violent his shell-shocked baby girl was moments ago.

The decision to change such a beloved moment was a controversial move, but ultimately the right one. HBO's version of Ellie has already proven to be fiercer than her video game counterpart, and that's likely because the team behind the show has the benefit of knowing Ellie's future. Those familiar with The Last of Us: Part II can see how the trauma Ellie endured in Silver Lake informs the decisions she makes in the sequel, and why Ellie needs to be the one to quell her violent heart.

This Episode Kicks Off the Biggest Cycle of Violence

Image via HBO

Episode 8 showcases a level of brutality from both Ellie and Joel that viewers haven't seen from either before. Ellie has killed before, but she's never had to face someone who deeply wronged her like David. Ellie's anger is completely justified, but without Joel there to stop her, viewers see how far she'll go when it's personal. Any remaining childhood innocence is gone; Ellie's forever changed.

Acts of rage-fueled violence are nothing new for Joel, but the interrogation scene shows just how practiced he is at it. His ability to kill and inflict pain on others was probably developed for good reason— after all, he lives under the control of a fascist government that's regularly attacked by explosive-wielding dissenters during a fungi-fueled apocalypse— but it also serves as a reminder that violence is the default problem-solving method of survivors, and that's unlikely to change.

David knows this to be true and tries to use this knowledge to convince Ellie he's not really a bad guy. He argues that he's no different from Ellie, and Joel's no different from the men hunting him down, and, as much as I hate to say it, the pedophilic cannibal isn't entirely wrong about that second part. During the episode, viewers learn that the man who stabbed Joel in Episode 6 has a daughter around Ellie's age, and, assuming the finale plays out as expected, this won't be the last time he breaks up a family to save Ellie.

In Part 1 of the video game, when Joel rescues Ellie from the Firefly hospital, he kills a surgeon whose daughter, Abby, will avenge her father by killing Joel in Part II, which sets Ellie off on a revenge mission of her own. From Abby's perspective, Joel is a monster. From Ellie's, Abby is. From an objective one, no one's hands are clean, which leaves two options; they can spur on the cycle of violence, or accept that an eye for an eye makes the world go blind. In the end, that choice becomes Ellie's.

Episode 8's Changes Showcase Ellie's Autonomy

Image via HBO

As endearing as Ellie is in Part I of the video game, she sometimes felt more like a growth opportunity for Joel than a person of her own — and that makes sense. First-person video games are designed to spotlight the main character. TV shows, however, can put the focus on several characters, and this one did so successfully. Between the inclusion of DLC content and a few personality tweaks, Ellie's been established as an individual first and foremost, which is why it would be wrong for Joel to swoop in and stop her.

Notably, the way this scene played out on the show mirrors the most pivotal moment of Ellie's (Ashley Johnson) arc in Part II. Toward the end of the game, Abby (Laura Bailey) and Ellie have a final fight. At first, Abby has the upper hand, then Ellie flips their positions. It seems like Ellie will hold her under until she drowns, but she stops herself when she thinks about Joel. Joel's hopes for her do influence her decision, but it's ultimately her choice to pull back. Joel can't do it for her, and, even if he could, he shouldn't.

Joel may have Ellie's best interests at heart, but Part II shows why he shouldn't make decisions for her. Ellie and Joel's relationship takes a turn for the worse when she learns that Joel lied to her about the Fireflies' ability to create a cure. Ellie isn't able to forgive this breach of trust while he's alive, then struggles to forgive herself for losing time she could've had with him after he's gone. Good or bad, Ellie's decisions need to be her own, because the things that haunt her the most are out of her control.

