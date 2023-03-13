Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 9 of The Last of Us.

HBO’s The Last of Us wrapped its story with a dramatic ending where it becomes clear Joel (Pedro Pascal) is not a good person. In fact, Joel might not be so different from the many villains he had to face while crossing the US by Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) side. However, while The Last of Us season finale teases a grim future for Joel and Ellie, Episode 9 also goes back in time to explain why the girl is immune to the Cordyceps infection. And in this flashback, we all get to know Ellie’s mother, Anna, who once was a friend of Fireflies leader Marlene (Merle Dandridge). If Anna looks and sounds like someone you might know, that shouldn’t be a surprise. That’s because the actress who plays Ellie’s mom is none else than Ashley Johnson, who provided the voice and motion capture for the girl in The Last of Us games.

Ashley Johnson’s Voice Acting History

A veteran star across film, television, and video games, Johnson began her prolific acting career as a child in the TV show Growing Pains. Johnson was part of beloved films such as What Women Want and The Help and series like The Killing and Blindspot, but most of us know the star through her work as a voice actress. Johnson was Gretchen Grundler on Recess, Terra on Teen Titans, and Gwen Tennyson in the Ben 10 franchise. So, any child who grew up watching cartoons in the late 1990s and early 2000s owes Johnson a lot of their best memories – this writer included.

However, Johnson is far from being a star of the past, as she keeps getting involved with some of the most exciting ongoing projects. She remains Terra in Teen Titans Go!, voices Tulip Olsen and Lake on Infinity Train, and voices Pike in Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina. In fact, Johnson is one of the recurring cast members of the Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons podcast, also acting as president of the show's charity branch, the Critical Role Foundation.

There are many reasons to admire Johnson, but one of her best parts is without questioning Ellie in The Last of Us games. The world agrees as Johnson has won two BAFTA Games Awards for Performer for The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Left Behind. She is currently the only person who won the award more than once, which underlines how her work in the franchise helped to shape Ellie into the beloved character she is. It’s no surprise that HBO decided to bring Johnson to the series adaptation as a way to honor her legacy. Curiously, though, Johnson becomes Ellie’s mother in the show, while her voice acting gave birth to Ellie in the games.

Who Is Anna in The Last of Us?

In Episode 9, we follow Anna as she escapes an Infected, hiding away in an empty house. Anna is pregnant and about to give birth to Ellie when she’s bitten by an Infected, and only realizes she was contaminated after her baby is born. Anna rushes to cut Ellie’s umbilical cord to prevent her daughter from being infected. Little did Anna know that this unique coincidence would allow Ellie to be immune to the Cordyceps, as a benign strain of the fungus grows in her brain due to her being almost contaminated at birth.

While we don’t see Anna for more than a few minutes, she’s a force of nature. It’s not any person who can fight an Infected while pregnant, go through labor alone, and still keep her head in the right place to ensure their child's survival. But that’s exactly what Anna does. Since she and Marlene have been friends forever, Anna asks the future leader of the Fireflies to take care of her baby. Anna also asks Marlene to shoot her so she can die before becoming a monster. It’s a tragic story, for sure. But Anna’s flashback also brings to life a story The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann devised after the first game was released.

Ellie’s Mom Story Is Recycled from a Scrapped Game DLC

For its first season, HBO's The Last of Us stuck close to the game story, expanding some characters' stories where the series had the opportunity. The most significant differences between the game and the adaptation come from the desire of the series' co-creators, Druckmann and Craig Mazin, to give some fan-favorite characters their due time in the spotlight. That's why Bill's (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) love story is totally revamped for the HBO show. In Anna's case, however, Ellie's mother's backstory was developed right after the first game was shipped.

In an interview with Variety, Druckmann revealed he has written Anna's story to turn it into an animated short. When he couldn't make that idea work, he considered adding Anna's backstory to the game as a DLC, similar to the mall date between Ellie and Riley. The DLC was also scrapped, which means HBO's The Last of Us represented the first opportunity for Druckmann to bring the story to the fans. As he explains it:

“I had written a short story after we had shipped the game already. It was supposed to be an animated short, but it fell apart and didn’t come to be. There was a moment where we almost made it as DLC, but it fell apart. In our conversations, I brought it up to Craig and he was immediately excited by it, or as he would say ‘activated.’”

It's more than fitting that Johnson is the one to help bring Anna's story to HBO, as she worked closely with Druckmann during the game's development. There's not much news beyond a confirmed Season 2 of The Last of Us, but we hope they bring Johnson back to play another part. Anna might be dead, but Johnson's talent deserves more screen time.

