HBO’s The Last of Us has been a brilliant ride from the very start and as we prepare to wrap up the first season of the post-apocalyptic series, it almost feels like the season shouldn’t end. The series aired its penultimate episode When We Are In Need this past Sunday, and asides from having to manage Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) failing health, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) had square up against a dangerous foe alone. By the end of the episode, it was clear to see that the bond – which had been developing over the course of the season – between Joel and Ellie was only getting deeper. Now, HBO has released a preview of what to expect in the season finale.

The pair of heroes had gone through varying ranges of trauma and pain throughout the penultimate episode, and by the time Ellie emerged from her fiery confrontation with the demented preacher, David (Scott Shepherd), our young protagonist is reunited with Joel for their continued trek to meet the Fireflies and by the preview, it seems that journey might be at an end. The trailer begins with Ellie in a reminiscent mode saying, “After all we’ve been through, it can’t be for nothing.” The pair had set out from the Boston QZ to find the Fireflies in the hopes of synthesizing a cure for the Cordyceps plague using Ellie’s immunity. The flashbang thrown behind the pair in the trailer indicates that they have, once again, come in contact with a new foe.

The journey should be seeing them arrive at the Fireflies base in Salt Lake City, however, as with many things in this world ravaged by Cordyceps – you never know what exactly is waiting for you. An individual seen running through the woods, Joel engaged in what seems to be an intense firefight, and a terrifying Infected encounter all point to one thing – the season finale would not be straightforward. But as Ellie says with the trailer winding down, “There is no halfway with this. We finish what we started.”

Joel and Ellie's Relationship Has Evolved Through the Season

The Last of Us has, among the great number of things it has done right in telling this story, built out properly the relationship and emotional connection shared between the two protagonists. Having started out the season at each other throats, the pair have evolved into genuinely caring for one another. Joel has finally, as seen in the final moments of the latest episode where he says, “It’s okay baby girl” accepted Ellie as his adopted daughter and together the pair would stare down anything together.

The Last of Us season finale airs on Sunday, March 12 on HBO. Watch the finale preview below: