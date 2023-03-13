For fans of The Last of Us, casting their beloved characters turned into an online bloodsport. In the games, Ashley Johnson's performance as Ellie is considered one of the greatest of all time. So stepping up to the plate to pinch hit for the GOAT isn't something to be taken lightly, and then Bella Ramsey was cast in the television adaptation on HBO. The young British star who had stolen scenes in Game of Thrones was given the coveted role of Ellie, and won the hearts of viewers everywhere, and even converted the majority of gamers too.

The first season just concluded its run in dramatic and outstanding fashion, with Ramsey starring yet again - and Johnson appearing in a pivotal role, as Ellie's mother. To mark her appearance, Johnson joined The Last of Us Podcast with host Troy Baker - who played Joel in the games, and appeared in last week's episode of the television show - and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.​

Druckmann spoke of the importance and influence that Johnson, who has played Ellie over three games, has on the character and her development, adding that her input turned Ellie into the character we see today.

We wrote that game kind of live, organically. But then you were cast and you helped shape that character significantly. One of the first scenes we shot is the truck ambush and in the game you get pulled out of the truck and you’re wrestling with this guy until Joel comes and saves you. You pulled me aside when we were working on that scene and were like “I feel like I would fight back more, I should be more active here” and that was the first moment where the character started shifting to becoming more capable.

Not that we have any say necessarily on who was cast in it but something didn’t ever feel right until Bella. There is something so similar that the both of us have and instantly when I met Bella there was this feeling of wanting to protect them. The first time I met Bella I was a little taken aback because it felt like I was meeting the real Ellie, like the character coming out of the game. Obviously, we both played these parts, but there’s a little bit of where Bella kind of feels like my kid and we have very similar mannerisms and she gets it. I was so blown away by her performance.

Ramsey has nailed the part so far, but as gamers know, The Last of Us Part II takes Ellie to even more extreme places - but clearly, Johnson believes she's more than up to the task.

The first season of The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max now.